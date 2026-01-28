JK Dobbins Making Packers' Hunt for Speedy RB More Difficult

The Green Bay Packers' running game was tough to watch at times this season. Granted, the offensive line played a big part in that debacle, but shaking off the personnel and adding another talented ball-carrier surely wouldn't hurt — especially a speedy one who can complement Josh Jacobs' power running.

That's why making a run at an experienced running back and pending free agent like the Denver Broncos' J.K. Dobbins could be a potential target for Green Bay's front office. Additionally, Dobbins is coming off a season-ending injury, meaning it isn't unfathomable to imagine him playing on a cheap 'prove-it' deal with a cash-strapped team like the Packers (only $7.8 million remaining, per Spotrac).

Unfortunately, Dobbins' latest offseason comments may have poured ice-cold water on that hope. Apparently, he wants to run it back with head coach Sean Payton's team.

"It's been a great time here in my short time (in Denver)," Dobbins said, per NFL.com. "I think I will be here. Hopefully, I will. I'm a Bronco for life."

JK Dobbins' Pro-Broncos Comments Throw Wrench into Potential Packers Signing

If Green Bay wants to lure the veteran RB to Titletown, an uphill battle is on the horizon.

Dobbins was the Broncos' primary ball-carrier before another season-ending injury got him in street clothes. That has been the story of his career, yet he's still been quite a productive player when healthy enough to play. He averaged 5.0 yards per carry, logging 772 rushing yards and four scores in Denver.

That would be a significant upgrade to the Packers' RB room. MarShawn Lloyd's health — or lack thereof — will always be a talking point after playing just one game since being a 2024 third-round pick. Meanwhile, Emanuel Wilson is about to become a restricted free agent, but there might not be a rush to re-sign him after only averaging 3.7 yards per carry in his last 10 regular-season games.

The Packers have always been high on Dobbins, even dating back to the 2020 NFL draft. He's had a rollercoaster of a career because of all the injuries, which is probably why he'd also be a cheap pickup in free agency, just like he was last season, when he got a one-year, $2 million deal with the Broncos.

Much to their dismay, though, the Packers likely won't have a similar chance this offseason.

Head coach Matt LaFleur tried unsuccessfully to establish the run, but the team actually averaged 27 fewer rushing yards per game in 2025 than they did in 2024. The running backs kept running into stacked boxes and getting hit at or behind the line of scrimmage. As a result, they averaged 119.8 rushing yards per game, which ranked 15th in the league.

That's not what one would expect from a team that has one of the true every-down running backs in the game, but Jacobs can only do so much on his own. We've already seen what other teams in the division can do with a running back tandem (Kyle Monangai and D'Andre Swift, or Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery).

The Packers should strive to copy that formula and also put together a strong one-two punch out of their backfield. That'll likely have to be done without Dobbins in the mix, though, as all signs point to his staying in the Mile High City.

