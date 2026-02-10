Emanuel Wilson Breakup Could Be in the Cards for Packers This Offseason

There was a point during the 2025 season where Green Bay Packers fans likely believed they had found a reliable RB2 behind Josh Jacobs. After all, third-year running back Emanuel Wilson stepped in for the injured Jacobs in the Week 12 game against the Minnesota Vikings and posted career highs in carries (28), rush yards (107), and TDs (two).

Since that breakout performance, though, Wilson has not been a factor, totalling fewer than 50 yards in all but one of Green Bay's final seven games (including the postseason). In fact, he only had double-digit carries in five games all season - two of which were with Jacobs sidelined - which speaks to his lack of usage even when the RB1 was healthy.

With MarShawn Lloyd missing his entire sophomore season due to multiple injuries, Wilson was tabbed as the Packers' RB2 but saw his usage and effectiveness decrease as the season went on. Wilson's future with Green Bay does not look promising after a rough stretch to conclude the season. Sure, he could be pursued by other teams, given what he flashed when starting for Jacobs, but the Packers do not seem to value him much, and Lloyd's looming return might fill the RB2 spot with a more dynamic player.

Emanuel Wilson Could Be on His Way out of Green Bay

When you consider that Wilson somehow lost 19 yards on a run in the Week 18 loss to the Vikings and only had one carry for three yards in 13 offensive snaps in the wild-card loss to the Chicago Bears, it is hard to imagine him coming back after entering the offseason as a restricted free agent.

Even though Lloyd has dealt with injuries since his NFL career kicked off, and is running out of chances with the Packers after another injury-plagued year, the franchise's patience with him could be paying off going into the offseason. While his 5'8" and 220-pound frame is smaller than most RBs, Lloyd's explosiveness and versatility in the rushing and passing attack are exactly what a Packers team that struggled to amass yards after the run and catch in 2025 needs.

Wilson still managed 125 carries for 496 yards and three TDs, while his yards per carry (four) were tied with Jacobs. Considering all the different offensive line combinations the Packers tried throughout the season, coupled with the drop-off in performance from Jacobs, there is plenty of room for improvement. This was still a respectable season for Wilson, which caught the attention of RB-needy teams around the league.

If Lloyd can get healthy and Green Bay remains patient with him, the combination of him and Jacobs would likely spell trouble for Wilson, given his poor finish to the 2025 season. Pro Football Focus gives him an overall grade of 64, which ranks 53rd out of 55 qualified RBs. While that does not entirely depict his performance during the season, the inconsistency displayed when he played, and his lack of usage did not help his case.

Wilson could fit in seamlessly somewhere else and become a go-to option in the backfield, but it appears his time in Green Bay may be coming to an end after a brutal stretch to close out the season.

