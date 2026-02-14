Early Packers Day 2 Mock Draft: Plug-And-Play Options Available Despite No First-Round Pick

The Green Bay Packers have several big decisions to make this offseason.

The front office has multiple pending free agents from last year's wild-card team and must decide who to bring back and who to let walk, as they look to push the Packers to the next level.

Offensive linemen Rasheed Walker and Sean Rhyan, linebacker Quay Walker, and wide receiver Romeo Doubs are among Green Bay's key 2025 contributors who will exit without new contracts, while the team must also address a hole at edge-rusher as Micah Parsons recovers from a torn ACL.

The 2026 NFL Draft — set for Apr. 23-25 in Pittsburgh — will be key to filling remaining needs after free agency, which opens on Mar. 11. But without a first-round pick because of the Parsons trade, Green Bay will have to wait until Day 2 to get on the clock. Here's a look at who should be on the team's radar.

Early Packers Mock Draft 2026

Round 2, Pick 20 (No. 52 overall): Emmanuel Pregnon, G — Oregon

Entering the league after six collegiate seasons, Pregnon could be a plug-and-play option on a Packers offensive line that struggled with continuity in 2025. Green Bay used nine starters and eight different starting lineups, including four unique rotations within the first five weeks.

Walker was the most reliable from an availability standpoint, starting 17 of 18 games (he sat out a meaningless Week 18 game). But as Packers Wire's Mark Oldacres recently noted, he may be on the move "with former first-round pick Jordan Morgan waiting in the wings to take over at left tackle."

Morgan also spent time at left and right guard, and a move to left tackle, which is by no means a guarantee, if Walker exits via free agency, would create a void in the interior. Pregnon (6-foot-5, 318 pounds) would most likely be an upgrade over 2025 rookie Anthony Belton, who allowed 29 pressures in six starts at right guard, per Pro Football Focus data. He was excellent for Oregon in 2025, receiving PFF's second-best overall grade among linemen with at least 500 blocking snaps.

Sports Info Solutions lists Pregnon as its No. 69 overall prospect and No. 3 guard, with evaluator Andrew Oja praising him as "a long, intelligent and sturdy pass protector.

"Pregnon is good at picking up stunts and communicating assignments pre-snap with his linemates," Oja continues.

He's also an effective run blocker, with backs averaging 5.7 yards per attempt, including 2.3 yards before contact, when running behind Pregnon over his past four collegiate seasons, according to SIS data.

Round 3, Pick 20 (No. 84 overall): Treydan Stukes, CB — Arizona

At nearly 6-foot-2, Stukes, another sixth-year senior, has the size to match up with tight ends and larger wide receivers. He was primarily a slot corner while also playing some strong safety at Arizona, and he could challenge rising third-year pro Javon Bullard for playing time in Green Bay.

Per NFL Pro data, Bullard, the Packers' top slot defender in 2025, allowed a catch rate that was five percentage points over expected when targeted in the slot last season, with opponents catching 32 of 41 passes for 226 yards.

Stukes is an opportunistic defender, completing his sixth-year senior season with four interceptions. He can also hold his own as a box defender, tallying 12 tackles for loss across his collegiate career.

He ranked No. 77 in The Athletic NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler's most recent top 100 big board, with Brugler noting, "Stukes got better each season." SIS analyst Anthony Skelly added that he "has the traits to move to the outside when needed" while envisioning him as a challenging matchup on third downs.

Stukes would provide valuable depth and give Green Bay an early look at a potential replacement for corners Keisean Nixon or Carrington Valentine, players set to play on expiring contracts in 2026.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: