MarShawn Lloyd Now Has 1 Foot Out the Packers' Door After Setback

Time is running out on the Green Bay Packers this season, and the same could be said for oft-injured running back MarShawn Lloyd. Lloyd is facing a deadline of Dec. 21 to be activated from the injured reserve list as he works his way back from a hamstring injury suffered during the preseason. But there hasn’t been much positive news since he returned to practice at the beginning of the month.

With the risk of having him ruled out for the remainder of the season rapidly approaching, Lloyd needed to make serious progress ahead of Saturday’s game against the Chicago Bears. But when Matt LaFleur addressed reporters on Tuesday afternoon, he all but admitted Lloyd’s fate.

“I’m not going to say no, but I think you can use deductive reasoning on that one,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, when asked if Lloyd would return this season. “It’s very, very, very unfortunate, because this guy has worked his ass off.”

After missing practice completely following a hamstring tweak late last week, LaFleur’s comments hint that Lloyd won’t be coming off injured reserve this season. At this point, it’s beginning to look like he has one foot out the door as he looks to rebound for the 2026 season.

Another MarShawn Lloyd Injury Forces Packers to Reconsider His Future

The Packers have been enamored with Lloyd’s talent, taking him in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. But that’s been completely wiped out due to a long list of injuries. Lloyd missed time with hamstring and ankle injuries and also had a bout with appendicitis that ended his rookie season.

The 2025 campaign got off to a rough start with a groin injury during training camp, before he was injured during the Packers’ second preseason game. With the latest calf injury likely shelving him for the rest of the year, the Packers have to take a long look at their backfield heading into next year.

Josh Jacobs remains one of the NFL's best running backs with 890 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns this season, but there are big question marks behind him. While Emanuel Wilson is set to be a pending free agent and Chris Brooks is more of a No. 3 running back and pass protector, it would be a questionable decision to trust Lloyd in the backup role next season.

Furthermore, Lloyd’s injury increases the likelihood that the Packers could look elsewhere. This year’s free agent class has several complements who could be available, including Tyler Allgeier of the Atlanta Falcons, Rico Dowdle of the Carolina Panthers, and Rachaad White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Each could be more reliable than hoping Lloyd finds some health after appearing in one game over his first two seasons.

It’s an unfortunate situation for a player the Packers had high hopes for. However, it’s becoming a reality that he is incapable of staying healthy enough to realize his potential, and that could force Green Bay to look to another option ahead of next season.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: