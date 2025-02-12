Packers Playmakers Seem to Agree on Star They Want Traded to GB
The Green Bay Packers have some work to do this offseason if they want to be in next season's Super Bowl conversation.
The Packers' early playoff exit revealed issues on both sides of the ball, leaving fans hoping to see general manager Brian Gutekunst add some legitimate playmakers in the coming months. A handful of Green Bay players have already kickstarted the recruitment process, including quarterback Jordan Love, who's expressed a desire to play with Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons.
Another player who'd look great in a Packers jersey is four-time Pro Bowl defender Maxx Crosby, who's at risk of being traded by the Las Vegas Raiders as he seeks a long-term contract. As it turns out, a pair of Packers are more than on board with Crosby being brought to America's Dairyland.
Keisean Nixon Tries Recruiting Maxx Crosby
Over the weekend, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Crosby was interested in playing for a "playoff team" like the Packers. It only took Green Bay cornerback/return Keisean Nixon two days after that to try luring the 27-year-old edge rusher to the team.
"(Maxx Crosby), come be great with a real team, my boi..." Nixon said in an X post on Tuesday, making sure to tag Crosby's account.
Nixon isn't the first Packers playmaker to recruit the former Eastern Michigan standout this month.
Leading up to Super Bowl 59, Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs — who spent all five of his Raiders seasons sharing a locker room with Crosby — told 97.3 The Game that he's been actively recruiting his former teammate (and Myles Garrett) to the Packers.
"They know I've been talking to (Crosby and Garrett)," Jacobs said. "I can't do too much but I'll just be like, 'Man, we'd love to have you over there.' Just putting it in their ear."
On Sunday, Nixon made it clear that he doesn't think the Packers need to trade for San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel. In other words, the veteran CB/special teamer and Jacobs being on the same page about Crosby is promising when it comes to any future recruitment attempts.
Crosby has been one of the most disruptive defenders since the Raiders drafted him 106th overall in 2019. The two-time All-Pro pass rusher has since played 95 games with the franchise, resulting in 233 solo tackles, 59.5 sacks, 23 defended passes, nine forced fumbles, and a trio of fumble recoveries.
Even though his 2024 performance was far from his best, Crosby is still capable of being one of the best players at his position. After all, he recorded a Pro Football Focus overall defense grade of 90.1 or better in each of the three previous seasons, meaning joining the Packers — a potential Super Bowl contender — could help him return to that form.
With over $44.5 million in space to spare this offseason, per Spotrac, the Packers have more than enough money to fit Crosby's $27.9 million cap hit. Spotrac does project that his annual value could jump up to $32 million on his next contract. However, that wouldn't be an issue for Gutekunst & Co. given that the Packers are projected to have $109.1 million to spend in 2026.
As good as the Packers are on paper, it's obvious that Crosby's talented enough to put them over the hump. If there's a legitimate chance at pulling off an offseason blockbuster deal, Gutekunst can't hesitate to pick up the phone to call the Raiders.
In the meantime, the Packers are heading into the remainder of the NFL offseason with the eighth-best Super Bowl 60 odds (+2000) on FanDuel Sportsbook.
More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.