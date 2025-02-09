Packer Veteran Hints Star WR Wouldn't Be Welcomed to Locker Room
By Joe Summers
One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Green Bay Packers' offseason is finding a way to upgrade Jordan Love's offensive supporting cast. These young pass-catchers have plenty of talent, though there's still plenty of room for improvement.
Love seems resigned to the idea that Green Bay's front office doesn't typically take big swings on skill-position players, yet San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel's surprise trade request could change the calculus.
However, controversial CB Keisean Nixon's latest social media comments might curb that possibility. Stop me if you've heard this before, but Nixon's mouth seemingly just caused a problem.
Packers CB Keisean Nixon Seemingly Doesn't Want Deebo Samuel in Green Bay
Nixon hopped on X (formerly known as Twitter) following Samuel's trade request, posting "Love him we don't want him" with a laughing emoji. In all likelihood, Nixon's comments were in jest given the NFC rivalry between these two squads. Even still, it's yet another example of him overstepping his boundaries regarding key storylines.
The Packers' secondary is likely to look much different in 2025 with the potential departure of Jaire Alexander. Nixon might wind up being the team's top corner, which speaks to the need to field a high-quality offense. With all due respect to Nixon, he graded 86th out of 223 qualified cornerbacks at Pro Football Focus. That's solid, though far from the elite production that could be expected out of a great defender.
It's certainly possible that Nixon's apparent jest hinted at support for teammates like Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, and Jayden Reed. Christian Watson is expected to miss a significant chunk of the year with injury but is a quality player as well, giving the Packers a strong foundation to build around.
All they're missing is a veteran like Samuel to help teach the young guns how to win. Hopefully, Green Bay's front office doesn't take Nixon's post seriously. If Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur decide that Samuel can help the Packers win games, Nixon's tune will change quickly.
For now, we wait to see how the franchise will attack the offseason to ensure there won't be another first-round playoff exit.