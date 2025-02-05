Josh Jacobs Reveals 2 Stars He's 'Talking to' About Joining Packers
By Cem Yolbulan
After ending the season with a disappointing loss to the Eagles in the wild-card round, the Green Bay Packers are hoping to take a significant step forward next season. The fans are hoping that GM Brian Gutekunst will be active on the trade market and in free agency to upgrade the roster.
While the Packers are deep and talented across all positions, they are lacking in true bona fide stars. One area where they could use an elite player is the pass rush rotation. With Myles Garrett requesting a trade from the Cleveland Browns and Maxx Crosby potentially being available, Packers fans have their eyes set on the two defensive stars.
In fact, Packers star running back Josh Jacobs has already begun recruiting them to Green Bay.
Josh Jacobs Reveals His Efforts to Recruit Myles Garrett & Maxx Crosby
In his appearance on No BS on 97.3 The Game MKE, the 26-year-old rusher said that he has been talking to Garrett and Crosby about how much they would love to have them in Titletown. Jacobs added that there is only so much he could do in his recruiting efforts, but he is doing his best.
Jacobs and Crosby spent the first five seasons of their careers together with the Raiders. While Jacobs was their first-round selection in 2019, Crosby was the fourth-round pick. They have both carved out incredible careers, making multiple Pro Bowls with the Raiders.
For now, however, Las Vegas isn't actively shopping Crosby. Garrett, on the other hand, is likely more acquirable for the Packers but would require a massive offer that likely involves two first-round picks. Pairing Garrett with Rashan Gary is obviously a very intriguing scenario for the Packers but whether they will be able to pull it off remains to be seen.