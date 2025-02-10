Packers' Dream of Trading for Defensive Star Suddenly Revived With Latest News
By Cem Yolbulan
The NFL offseason is officially upon us. Starting March 12, teams will be able to sign free agents and make trades with the hopes of improving their roster for next season. The Green Bay Packers, after a disappointing season that ended with a wild-card round loss, will be looking for roster upgrades on both ends of the field.
Offensively, the Packers are presumably searching for an elite wide receiver. Defensively, the fanbase is hoping to pair Rashan Gary with a star pass rusher.
While Myles Garrett will likely be the best defender in the league to change teams this offseason, Packers fans seem to be all-in on the idea of acquiring Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders.
The latest reporting on Crosby seemed to suggest that he was revitalized by the Pete Carroll hiring. However, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero wrote in their latest NFL.com piece that the star pass rusher may still "welcome the change" and prefer to be traded.
Packers Once Again Named as a Potential Maxx Crosby Suitor
Since the Raiders are still a work in progress and are nowhere near contention, Pelissero and Rapoport suggest that Crosby may be interested in joining a playoff team. They add that he may prefer a team where he knows people and name the Packers as an option.
"The Raiders still don't have a franchise quarterback and have a ton of work to do to field a competitive roster. Trading Crosby for a bounty of picks would be one way to expedite that process, and Crosby might welcome the change, particularly if it's to a playoff team where he knows people (e.g. Green Bay)."- Tom Pelissero & Ian Rapoport
Packers star rusher Josh Jacobs played with Crosby for a long time and has previously said that he was open to recruiting the star defender. The fact that the Packers were explicitly named as a landing spot is certainly interesting.
It would likely require at least one first-round pick to acquire Crosby. Getting an All-Pro player in his prime who has two more seasons on his contract is likely worth paying that price. Whether GM Brian Gutekunst agrees, remains to be seen.