Potential Packers WR Target Reveals He's Happy to Leave Current Team

It's no secret that Green Bay Packers fans desperately want general manager Brian Gutekunst to find quarterback Jordan Hurts a legitimate No. 1 wide receiverthis offseason.
As good as the likes of Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Christian Watson can be, the Packers are lacking that consistent game-changing playmaker who can help them challenge for a Super Bowl. One wideout who Green Bay fans wouldn't mind adding is Tee Higgins, who could potentially leave the Cincinnati Bengals as a free agent next month.
With less than a month remaining until free agency begins, Higgins has made it abundantly clear that he's willing to try his luck with a new team.
Packers Rumors: Tee Higgins Open to Leaving Bengals in Free Agency
Earlier this week, Higgins spoke to FOX19 Now about the NFL offseason, including his future with the Bengals. As much as Cincinnati fans would love for him to remain in the Queen City, it sounds like the talented playmaker has accepted he might be playing elsewhere next season.
"You know, it's not in my hands right now," Higgins said about his offseason outlook. "I gotta do what I need to do, and if that's go to another team, that's what happens."
Like a lot of upcoming free agents, Higgins is a potential casualty of his team's salary cap situation. According to Spotrac, the Bengals have about $49.4 million in cap space to spend this offseason with 18 unrestricted free agents to address. Higgins is one of those players, however, his projected annual market value of $25.4 million might make him too expensive to retain.
The Packers have just over $44.5 million to spare, which gives them more than enough money to make a play for Higgins. The former 2020 second-round pick is coming off another productive campaign that saw him finish with 73 receptions, 911 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns in 12 appearances — all of which would've ranked first among Green Bay WRs in 2024.
The ex-Clemson Tiger has now posted a 330-4,595-34 stat line across five seasons with the Bengals.
Fortunately, Packers fans won't have to wait long to know if they should order a Higgins jersey. The NFL's free agent tampering period begins on Monday, March 10 before free agency officially opens two days later.
In the meantime, the Packers will head into the rest of the offseason with the eighth-best Super Bowl 60 odds (+2000) on FanDuel Sportsbook. Having said that, it isn't hard to imagine a potential Higgins signing providing those odds with a major boost.
