Jordan Love Actively Recruits Defensive Star to Green Bay
General managers are tasked with building sports teams, however, sometimes they need help to achieve that goal. NFL GMs will often rely on their star players to help bring in outside help to their respective city, proven by Packers running back Josh Jacobs' recent attempt to lure the likes of Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett to Green Bay.
Although Jacobs' efforts might not lead to anything, there's no harm in trying to recruit two of the league's best defenders. Having said that, it turns out that the veteran RB isn't the only Packer who's trying to bolster the team's defense with a world-class pass rusher.
Packers News: Jordan Love Tries Recruiting Micah Parsons
Several players are in New Orleans this week for the lead-up to Super Bowl 59, including Packers quarterback Jordan Love and Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons. The Green Bay gunslinger was a guest on Parsons' "The Edge" podcast on Saturday, where he made it clear he'd like the pair to team up.
"Is there anybody in particular around the league that you feel like should come into the organization and make an impact?" Parsons asked the Packers QB (h/t @Official414). "Somebody that you want to shout out?"
"I mean, there's a dude sitting right next to me man," Love responded, referring to Parsons. "You know what I mean? That would be pretty cool."
The live crowd voiced their approval of Love's idea with a chorus of cheers. Parsons, meanwhile, could only trip over his words as he searched for an appropriate response, likely not wanting to get in any heat with Cowboys management.
It isn't hard to understand why Love (and most Packers fans) would love to see Parsons calling Lambeau Field his home one day. The former Penn State standout has been one of the NFL's top defenders since debuting in 2021, being named to the Pro Bowl in all four of his seasons while earning All-Pro first-team honors twice.
In 63 career appearances, Parsons has racked up 52.5 sacks — fourth-most in the NFL during that stretch. He's also tallied 172 solo tackles, nine forced fumbles, and nine defended passes while finishing each campaign with a Pro Football Focus defense grade of 89.7 or better.
Parsons will play the final year of his rookie contract in 2025, meaning he'll be due for a large pay raise when he's eligible to become a free agent next offseason. Spotrac is currently listing his projected value at $30 million annually, which is a number the Packers can absorb given that they'll have over $109.1 million to spend in 2026.
Barring any unexpected changes, Parsons will likely spend the entire 2025 season with the Cowboys. Having said that, Packers will be monitoring his situation closely — especially if Love has a real shot at luring the defensive playmaker from America's Team to Dairyland.