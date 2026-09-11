Matt LaFleur totally missed the mark with tone deaf Josh Jacobs comments

Head coach Matt LaFleur is stuck between a rock and a hard place heading into the 2026 Green Bay Packers season, largely because of the accusations surrounding his star running back Josh Jacobs. The 28-year-old former All-Pro pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges for battery and criminal damage to property in a domestic situation involving his girlfriend earlier this year.

The Packers organization has been abnormally quiet about the entire situation, allowing it to play out not only in Brown County court but in the court of public opinion, without offering much insight into their thought process, how it impacted the team, or why he's still on the roster. LaFleur had a chance to make a nuanced statement to the press when asked about it, but instead, he put his support behind the running back, who basically just admitted to making some very poor choices.

"I know the guy, and I know the character of the guy," LaFleur said during a press conference. "Unfortunately, situations occur in life, and it’s just an unfortunate situation.”

In fairness to LaFleur, he was asked a leading question about whether the court ruling changed how he feels about Jacobs. There is no coach in the NFL who would go up to that podium and respond, "Yes, I think the guy is a dirtbag for what he allegedly did!"

LaFleur was put in a tough position and gave a political answer, backing someone whose wrongdoing was exposed to the general public. There's a middle ground between the two statements, and in the heat of the moment, LaFleur's response to Green Bay media sounded unintentionally ignorant for someone who has proven to be a critical thinker.

Matt LaFleur could've sent a message to Josh Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers, but took the easy road instead.

Not to beat up on LaFleur, one of the best coaches in the entire NFL, but "I know the character of the guy" and "situations occur in life" are not sufficient responses to allegations of your star running back assaulting a young woman, which is what a no-contest plea to misdemeanor battery implies.

We don't know exactly what happened between Jacobs and his girlfriend, nor should anyone try to speculate beyond the cold, hard facts. This is not about harping on the details of the altercation, but about drawing a line in the sand that declares this type of alleged behavior is not acceptable.

LaFleur could've said that he hopes Jacobs uses this experience to learn about himself or the consequences of his actions. He could've said he doesn't condone any type of violence or illicit actions, and that the culture he's upholding in Green Bay demands that he and his players be better than that. Or he could've said, "No comment," and moved on with his day.

But instead, he defended Jacobs' character, and that's not a great look at this stage of the process. There is a way to acknowledge the alleged wrongdoing, not downplay the claims and trauma of the victim, and still give leeway to Jacobs, whose character he believes he knows better than the young woman who was allegedly assaulted.

Maybe he's afraid of hurting his relationship with a player who could land back on the active roster and lead his backfield in the next few weeks. There's also a good chance that one of his higher-ups gave the directive to back Jacobs. Regardless, LaFleur had a real opportunity to step up as a leader of this Green Bay Packers team in a very serious matter, and he fumbled it.

It won't change what happens on Sunday, and with the court hearing in the past, this story is probably going to wash away from the public discourse over the course of the season. It doesn't change how good a coach LaFleur is on the field, or how many wins the Packers wind up with this season. But this was a chance to push the Packers' culture back into a more positive light, and the opportunity passed him by.