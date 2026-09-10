Matt LaFleur adds to Packers' offensive concern with coy update

If being without their starting running back wasn't concerning enough, it sounds like the Green Bay Packers could also be without two-fifths of their starting offensive line for the season opener in Minneapolis.

Starting right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele (formerly Zach Tom) is dealing with a lingering knee injury after undergoing offseason surgery. On top of that, Aaron Banks, who's projected to start at left guard, is also dealing with knee tendinitis.

The clock is ticking, and with their Week 1 date with the Minnesota Vikings just around the corner, the lack of updates is officially worrisome. To add insult to injury — no pun intended — head coach Matt LaFleur was non-committal when asked about their availability for the season opener.

The Packers might be down two starting offensive linemen in Week 1

“We’ll see,” LaFleur said of their availability for Week 1 (h/t The Athletic, subscription required).

There were already enough reasons to have doubts about the Packers' starting offensive line as is. Banks was a liability in his first year with the organization, and knowing he can't even be trusted to stay healthy only makes keeping him around all the more frustrating.

Jacob Monk drew strong reviews in training camp, so perhaps Banks' presumptive absence can end up being a blessing in disguise for this team. He struggled mightily with run-blocking, and with Josh Jacobs set to miss time, the Packers should keep an open mind about potentially benching him to play Monk.

As for Tom, that's an entirely different story. Anthony Belton reportedly struggled in his second training camp, and with Jordan Morgan set to replace Rasheed Walker at left tackle, the Packers have limited options to replace their only reliable player in the front five.

Of course, this could also be a case of Matt LaFleur being intentionally coy to give the Vikings little to work with. Regardless, Brian Flores' sturdy and hard-hitting front seven must be licking their chops at the thought of squaring off against this decimated offensive line.

Even if they're all healthy, which is a big 'if,' this unit will continue to be a talking point for all the wrong reasons. Banks and Tom both missed time last season, and without an experienced swing tackle or someone reliable to move around, this issue won't disappear all of a sudden.

There are still some guys like Kevin Zeitler and Taylor Decker that could give this team a hand in the trenches. If not, the line will most likely be a point of emphasis for this team ahead of the trade deadline; it feels inevitable.