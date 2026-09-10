The Green Bay Packers remain locked in an extremely complicated situation with Josh Jacobs, as the playmaker is facing alarming legal concerns as well as coming off a season of regression. It is important to note here that Jacobs is still a part of the team, but has been placed on the Commisisoner's exempt list, keeping him off the field for an unknown amount of time. With this in mind, there is no longer any debate that it is time for the Packers to cut the back.

Despite being on the list there is nothing preventing the Packers from cutting the veteran and taking away what is a story they no longer need to be involved in. It is important to note that this isn't meant to hand down an opinion on the alarming legal situation, but looking at the realities of current roster construction and understanding the regression fans watched a season ago.

Jacobs was already looking less explosive and watched both his yards-per-carry and his total rushing yardage notably dip. There is clear reason to believe that Jacobs was already on the edge or playing himself out of Green Bay's future. Now that there are clear legal concerns and no clear timetable for a return it is time to turn the page.

The Packers would be wise to remove themselves from the current situation and allow the legal system to play out without Green Bay being in the discussion for football reasons. This is a roster already being forced to play without its expected starter, make the move final and look towards the future at the position.

Packers Veteran Josh Jacobs is a Clear Distraction that Should be Cut Ahead of 2026 Season

Green Bay has an undeniably difficult decision to make, with there being the ability to argue either decision as the correct avenue. Jacobs clearly has had strong relationships within the organization and has remained around the team throughout the summer as thing unfolded.

The Packers should no longer be content to simply sit back and let the legal situation play out, but be active in making a move to remove Jacobs from the team's plans and allow the offense to focus on moving forward with its current backfield. If the options currently rostered aren't able to deliver there are always trade targets with Alvin Kamara and Tyler Allgeier already standing out as likely playmakers to be dealt ahead of this year's deadline.

It simply makes far too much sense for Green Bay to move deeper into the season without the same questions hanging over the organization. Turning the page is the best move and allows the offense to find a younger option that better fits the timeline of contention or to look to trade for a veteran to help make a Super Bowl push. Either direction is a better situation than the one Green Bay continues to sit in ignoring the obvious decision.