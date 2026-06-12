MarShawn Lloyd showing signs of life amid Josh Jacobs concerns

The Green Bay Packers have had ample reason for frustration when it comes to MarShawn Lloyd and the running back's ability to stay on the field. Lloyd remains an unknown due to having spent so little time in the lineup with injuries that appear to be never-ending. However, a bit of good news was had this week with Lloyd making progress early in the summer, offering a glimpse at his explosive ability. This news came via USA Today's Ryan Woods, who offered the following insight.

""MarShawn Lloyd getting team reps again today. Just found a crease on a midline carry and showed some burst. Matt LaFleur forecast Lloyd might not get team reps every day as they build him up, but second straight open session he’s participated in team."" Ryan Wood

Lloyd already progressing to getting reps and showing his burst is a huge step in the right direction, and especially important as the Packers deal with questions at the position. Josh Jacobs remains an area of concern as the playmaker deals with an alarming legal situation, ongoing and leaving the playmaker's potential return to the lineup a clear area of concern. There is every reason to wonder if Jacobs is going to start the 2026 season as Green Bay's starter.

This offers Lloyd motivation beyond the obvious past two years of frustration to put in the work and hope for a bit of luck when it comes to remaining on the field. It is fair to wonder if Green Bay views the backup as a potential starting option if the franchise is forced to part ways with Jacobs.

MarShawn Lloyd Picking Opportune Moment to Show Packers Clear Progression

Whether the league takes action or the Packers learn more about the situation and feel a move must be made, it is very much on the table that the franchise is forced to part ways with the rusher. It is important to let the legal situation play out and not jump to conclusions, but to point out that the situation around Jacobs remains an unknown is more than fair.

It has also created an opportunity for the Packers to consider potential additions or current options already rostered. Lloyd is doing his best to put himself in the conversation as an explosive runner who simply needs to stay healthy to be able to fight for a meaningful role.

This week's highlight was a step in that direction and a reminder of the elite talent that still hasn't been fully realized. It leaves the playmaker as a clear name to keep a close eye on as we continue to move closer to the 2026 season.