Packers preseason offense gives preview of life after Josh Jacobs

The Green Bay Packers' second week of preseason would have been difficult to script any better for the team's starting offense. Jordan Love took the field and led a nice touchdown drive with key plays to MarShawn Lloyd, Matthew Golden, and Christian Watson. It is important to remember that this did come against a vanilla Denver defense, as teams continue to focus on the regular season and refuse to do anything that could that give anything away.

With that said, there is reason to wonder if this was a glimpse of how productive the Packers could be even without Josh Jacobs. The running back is facing a lot of questions both on and off the field, with a developing legal situation as well as dealing with an injury that doesn't have a clear timeline for a potential return.

Green Bay being able to move the ball so easily and how the franchise scored served as a reminder that head coach Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love are talent elevators. Even in the bland preseason, it was telling that the Packers had a well designed set of plays to keep the sticks moving and ended it with a nice pass to Lloyd, who ran it in for the score.

It at least should serve as fuel to consider whether or not the franchise is going to turn the page on Jacobs. Even if they aren't going to do so of their own accord, it does offer a bit of insight into how productive the offense can remain even if Jacobs doesn't deliver at the expected level or if the back continues to be sidelined with injury.

Packers Have Every Reason for Confidence in Offense Even Without Josh Jacobs

Love spread the football around well, and this was without the benefit of having Tucker Kraft back to the best version of himself. Missing the star tight end and the fact that this is preseason, there isn't a complete view of the offense, but it was a glimpse of what it could be, even if Jacobs is no longer going to factor into the team's plans.

For Lloyd, it was a great moment as well to gain a bit of needed momentum and show what he can do when playing within the team's starting offense. Running back depth has been a point of question, making Lloyd's playmaking all the more impactful.

Green Bay has to feel great about where the offense currently sits with one preseason game remaining. As questions continue to be raised about the future and health of the team's starting running back, there is no doubt that, with or without the veteran, the Packers are going to be a capable offense.