Packers playmaker MarShawn Lloyd pointed to as offseason winner

As the final days before Green Bay Packers training camp open drag on, it doesn't come as a surprise that Sports Illustrated utilized this time to put together a list of offseason winners and losers. One of the more eye-catching inclusions was listing MaShawn Lloyd as a winner of the 2026 offseason. The report cites simply that Lloyd managed to make it through the offseason healthy for the first time and without issue. This is unquestionably a fair take, but the reasons that Lloyd should be considered an offseason winner go a bit deeper.

The back is being put into a position not only to play a meaningful role for the first time in his career, but potentially to take starting reps. Lloyd has only 15 career rushing yards but is joining an offense whose starting back has had his future put into an obvious state of question. Josh Jacobs not only showed signs of aging in the 2025 season, but has had off-the-field legal issues that could result in Green Bay parting ways with the playmaker or a possible suspension.

While this is pure speculation, it is a fair take when you consider the gravity of the situation Jacobs is facing. This leaves a clear possibility for Lloyd and Chris Brooks, who could quickly find themselves in even more important positions than expected.

Another factor in this being a winning offseason for the injury-prone playmaker is the departure of Emmanue Wilson, who had 125 carries a season ago. This is now freed up production that could go Lloyd's way no matter what happens with Jacobs.

MarShawn Lloyd Quietly One of Green Bay's Biggest 2026 Offseason Winners

It is a position fans will be keeping a close eye on throughout camp and into the preseason. This is due both to the situation around Jacobs and the competition between Lloyd and Brooks that is expected to emerge. Regardless of where the back finds himself on the depth chart, the offseason has been a step in the right direction.

Health has been the biggest issue holding back Lloyd, and making his way through an offseason without anything happening is an upgrade. Add in the questions around Jacobs, and the freed up carries fans have every reason to expect a potential breakout season from the rusher.

With this in mind, pointing to Lloyd as an offseason winner is an astute take. One that sees the opportunity ahead and understands just how big of a leap the Green Bay rusher could be setting up to make in the 2026 season.