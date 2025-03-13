Jaire Alexander Made Surprise Move After Packers Signed Likely Replacement

The Green Bay Packers have experienced a relatively quiet start to free agency. As teams around the league throw millions of dollars at free agents, the Packers have opted for a more careful approach, only adding offensive guard Aaron Banks and cornerback Nate Hobbs through free agency's first few days.

Both players will be welcomed additions in Green Bay, however, Hobbs' signing could potentially lead to a bigger role. After all, star ballhawk Jaire Alexander's future with the franchise is uncertain, and a potential departure could lead to more playing time and bigger responsibilities for the rest of the Packers' CB room — including their latest addition.

But even though Alexander's future in Green Bay is up in the air, that didn't stop him from reaching out to his new teammate.

Packers News: Jaire Alexander Reaches Out to Nate Hobbs Amid Uncertain Green Bay Future

On Wednesday, Hobbs spoke with The Athletic's Matt Schneidman about various offseason topics, including why he joined the Packers, reuniting him with assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Richard Bisaccia. When asked if he's spoken to anyone in the organization, the veteran defender revealed that Alexander was one of the players who's reached out to him.

"Yeah, X (Xavier McKinney) reached out to me," Hobbs said in the phone interview. "Rashan Gary, Jaire Alexander actually congratulated me... Those guys so far."

Nate Hobbs volunteered at a domestic violence shelter on several Mother's Days, hosting dinner, taking their kids to a park and buying them flowers and roses.



Get to know the newest Packer, from his community work to his playstyle, in our lengthy convo: https://t.co/HCSbIIIR7N — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 13, 2025

Alexander's decision to welcome Hobbs to the Packers shouldn't be ignored. That isn't the type of move fans would expect from a player who's planning to leave the city, so perhaps his leader-like approach to the former 2021 fifth-rounder's arrival is an indication that Alexander wants to remain in America's Dairyland.

Alexander, 28, is entering his eighth season with the Packers after being drafted 18th overall in 2018. Although the former Louisville Cardinal is one of the NFL's best cornerbacks when healthy, injuries have regularly plagued him throughout the last few seasons, limiting him to 34 appearances since the start of 2021.

The Charlotte, NC native now finds himself on thin ice this offseason with only two years about $34.3 million — none of it guaranteed — remaining on his contract. The situation has left him as a potential trade candidate, however, it remains to be seen if any serious suitors are out there.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Packers finished with the fourth-best coverage grade (83.4) in 2024. Assuming he stays in town, hopefully, Alexander can remain healthy and help the likes of Hobbs and Keisean Nixon replicate that success next season and beyond.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: