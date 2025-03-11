New Packers Signing Sends Message to GB Coaches Ahead of Arrival

The Green Bay Packers understand they need to make some strides this offseason in order to become one of the best teams in the NFC.

The legal tampering period opened on Monday, and the Packers made two big additions. They added G Aaron Banks to a four-year $77 million deal, adding protection for Jordan Love. Green Bay also bolstered the secondary, signing CB Nate Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million contract. That deal includes $16 million guaranteed.

After agreeing to terms with Green Bay, Hobbs expressed his excitement during a phone call with Josina Anderson. He said, "I'm ecstatic. It has not sunk in yet. I'm still dumbfounded by the opportunity, and I am ready to get to work. Being with the in that division and facing those quarterbacks, I feel like I’m ready for anything (in the NFC North), and I am going in with a lot of confidence. It prepared me for this."

Hobbs came into the NFL as a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders and developed into a quality defender in the secondary. In 51 career games (38 starts), the Illinois product has recorded 281 total tackles, 14 TFLs, 19 pass deflections, and three interceptions.

He also brings versatility to the secondary, owning the ability to go inside and outside. With all that uncertainty surrounding Jaire Alexander's future, the Packers needed to add more bodies to the position group.

The Packers liked what Hobbs has put on tape and believe he would be a valuable asset to the team. He's only 25 years old, joining Evan Williams (24), Keisean Nixon (27), Xavier McKinney (26), and Javon Bullard (22).

They have a young and talented collection of difference makers in the secondary, and Hobbs is ready to contribute right away.

