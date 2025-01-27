Packers Just Made 1st Big Mistake of 2025 Offseason
There are just two teams left playing football right now. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are going to match up in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 in New Orleans. The Green Bay Packers were one of the 14 teams who made the dance but didn't have a long stay. In the Wild Card Round, they were bounced by Philadelphia.
They changed gears onto offseason plans and announced they made a couple of moves on their coaching staff. Per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers are making Luke Getsy a senior assistant and extended special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.
Packers News: Green Bay Extends Rich Bisaccia
Bisaccia had one year left on this current deal before landing this extension. He's been the Packers' special teams coordinator since 2022, but that unit has had its fair of difficulties. The Packers had serious kicker problems when Brayden Naverson was the starter for six games. He went 12-of-17 before adding Brandon McManus.
Just last season, Anders Carlson struggled for the Packers.
Green Bay's kickoff team had some problems as well in 2024. Keisean Nixon fumbled in the Wild Card game against the Eagles and also made a boneheaded decision to return a kick in the opener when he was eight yards deep in the endzone with 27 seconds left in the game.
In Week 18, the Chicago Bears also successfully tricked the Packers. On a punt, receiver D.J. Moore faked a catch on one side of the field while Bears cornerback Josh Blackwell caught the ball on the other side and returned it for a 94-yard touchdown.
Despite this list of mishaps on Bisaccia's unit, the Packers want him back for the 2025 season. Whether that is a good decision remains to be seen.