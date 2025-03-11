Packers Sign Aaron Banks in Free Agency: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Despite a reputation for staying quiet in free agency, the Green Bay Packers had an unexpectedly active first day on the market.

While teams across the league quickly reached reported deals with outside free agents, the first—and for a while, only—news out of Green Bay was that they wouldn’t be retaining starting center Josh Myers.

Myers, an unrestricted free agent, has started 56 games for the Packers since being drafted in the second round in 2021. He was a serviceable player early in his career but regressed into their weakest starting lineman in 2024.

As of the start of Day 2, he remains unsigned, and it will be interesting to see what kind of market develops for him.

As Monday progressed and top free agents flew off the board, Green Bay made a move few saw coming: signing Aaron Banks.

Banks, like Myers, was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, selected 14 picks ahead of him. He also brings extensive experience, having started 43 games for the San Francisco 49ers during that span.

Let’s dive into the good, the bad, and the ugly of this signing.

Packers Sign Aaron Banks: The Ugly

Let’s get the negatives out of the way first.

The biggest concern is what this means for 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan. By letting Myers walk and bringing in Banks, the Packers appear set to roll with a starting offensive line of Rasheed Walker, Banks, Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, and Zach Tom from left to right.

Given his draft pedigree, Morgan will likely get a chance to compete at left tackle or right guard. However, as things stand, he looks poised to ride the bench for a second straight year—a tough pill to swallow for a franchise that has had its fair share of first-round struggles over the past half-decade. For a team looking to build through the draft, having a top pick stuck on the sidelines isn’t an ideal scenario.