All Hope of Packers-Jaire Alexander Extension Gone After Wild Contract News

The Green Bay Packers are facing an interesting offseason as free agency officially gets underway this week, needing to bolster both sides of the ball in order to compete with the elite teams in the NFC.

Green Bay should be a perennial playoff contender for years to come with the youngest roster in the NFL and rising stars on both offense and defense. That said, some veterans have worn out their welcome and will likely be playing for new teams in 2025, particularly considering some of the contracts being handed out around the league.

Veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander has frequently been named as someone who may not return. The Carolina Panthers just handed Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn a mammoth extension and unfortunately for Alexander, it all but confirms that he won't be a Packer this season.

Latest CB Contract Extension All But Guarantees Jaire Alexander's Packers Exit

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers gave Horn a four-year, $100 million extension with $70 million guaranteed. It resets the market at the position, making Horn the highest-paid corner on an annual basis.

Alexander has two years left on his deal, though he endured perhaps the worst season of his career in 2024. Injuries have limited him to just seven games in each of the last two years and his production has waned. He surrendered a 113.4 passer rating in 2023 and an 86.9 mark this season, two of the worst marks of his seven-year tenure with the organization.

At 28 years old, Alexander is potentially already past his prime for the position. Cornerbacks fall off quickly, especially ones with injury histories, and it feels like it's time for both parties to go in a different direction. Loaded with draft capital in a strong defensive draft, the Packers could easily identify Alexander's theoretical replacement in April.

No matter what, it's obvious that Green Bay can't give Alexander a contract similar to Horn's. He's a former All-Pro and beloved by the fans, yet it'd be best for him to move on. It seems like Alexander still believes he's one of the most valuable corners in the NFL, and if he wants to even get close to Horn's salary then it would be an immediate dealbreaker.

The Packers have to manage the cap wisely and unfortunately, that likely means Alexander has already played his final game with the franchise.

