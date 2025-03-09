5 Packers on Thin Ice Heading Into Free Agency

Jaire Alexander

Regardless of whether Jaire Alexander is on the Packers, another team, or a free agent when the new league year begins, he'll be on thin ice.

Alexander's growing injury history—having played seven or fewer games in three of the past four seasons—makes him a prime target for scrutiny. Whether it’s Green Bay or another team, they’ll want their investment to be on the field, not on the injury report.

If he’s traded or signs elsewhere, expectations will follow him. He has the potential to be one of the top corners in the NFL, and that potential carries the weight of responsibility. Teams don’t pay for what a player could be—they pay for what they consistently are.

Right now, Alexander is a high-ceiling player with major durability concerns, a paradox that makes his future uncertain.

If he remains in Green Bay, the spotlight will follow his every move. He’s currently set to carry the third-highest cap hit on the team in 2025 at $25 million, a hefty price tag for a player who has struggled to stay on the field. For that number, the Packers need a lockdown corner, not an occasional contributor.

The Packers also need a true CB1 to contend with the NFC’s elite. While Keisean Nixon declared himself the team’s top corner following the season, he lacks the sustained high-level play that Alexander has showcased in the past.

One of Green Bay’s biggest problems last season was that their best players didn’t consistently perform at their best. Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark, and Jordan Love had stretches where they failed to meet expectations.

Alexander belongs in that group as well. If the Packers want to reach their full potential as a team, they need him to return to his healthy, Pro Bowl form. Right now, his career is like a high-wire act—one wrong step, and he could find himself tumbling from the ranks of the league’s elite.