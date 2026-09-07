Green Bay's 2026 captains inspire confidence in Packers' season outlook

You can tell a lot about an NFL team by the players who are named captains. Sometimes, the title is handed out to whoever is the best player, or whoever has the highest expectations. But in other cases, like with this year's Green Bay Packers, there's something more to glean about the mentality and tone of the team based on who's leading them.

The Packers announced their 2026-27 captains on Monday, with five names making the cut: quarterback Jordan Love, tight end Tucker Kraft, linebacker Zaire Franklin, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, and safety Xavier McKinney. Sure — the expectations are for each of these players to produce when their number is called, but there's a lot more to it than just picking the team's most talented five.

Leaders of the Pack pic.twitter.com/idrueZ1I94 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 7, 2026

The common thread between these five players is that they're extremely focused on winning at the highest level and contributing to something greater than themselves, which is a great sign of the culture and mentality of this Packers core heading into the season.

The 2026-27 Green Bay Packers captains embody a selfless, relentless mentality this team is bringing to the season.

While these are headline contributors to the team, the one underlying trait that stands out about each of them is how vocal they've been in the offseason about the team's development and goals for this season. We don't even need to expand on that for Jordan Love. Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that Love is essential to the team's success on and off the field.

Franklin is a fascinating addition because he's only in his first year with the team and already making waves in Green Bay. The veteran linebacker has been a galvanizing force for the defense, setting a tone of intensity and commitment that echoes the overarching message we've heard from both Matt LaFleur and Jonathan Gannon. Inversely, that's what Isaiah McDuffie has been doing for five, going on six years in Green Bay. While he's not one of the biggest contributors statistically, he's a crucial vocal leader who will set the tone for his teammates and come through for them when he gets his chance.

This was also a vote of confidence in Tucker Kraft, who is surprisingly set to enter the season without a contract extension despite being one of the most essential members of the Packers' offensive core. It's probably a sign that they'll pay him at some point, but it also asserts that Kraft's selfless nature and tireless work ethic deserve recognition and respect from his peers.

Last, but certainly not least, is McKinney, who was an All-Pro last year and a Pro-Bowler the year before in Green Bay. Making him a captain asserts their belief in him on the field and in the locker room, which will push him to take another step as a leader in his age-28 season.

Overall, the Packers have a fantastic group of Captains who will hold the team accountable and keep focus on the team's ultimate goal of contending for a Super Bowl, charting a bright path for Green Bay in the season ahead.