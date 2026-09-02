Tucker Kraft could completely change Packers 2026 outlook

The Green Bay Packers appeared to have the league's best tight end a season ago when Tucker Kraft started an elite campaign. One that created a clear sense of urgency for the tight end to be locked up to a long term deal and left the Packers every reason to believe they had all the pieces needed for an elite offense. This is still the case as Kraft is getting ready to make his return and Matt LaFleur's offense clearly needs to lean on the passing attack more so after the loss of Josh Jacobs.

Kraft at his best would allow the Packers to maintain an elite offense even with the loss of last year's leading rusher. While contract questions have continued the pass catcher made it clear that it truly didn't matter whether or not a deal was done the same results should be expected. Kraft's comments were provided by ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

""I will be on the field to play for the Green Bay Packers, regardless of any contract situation, because I love this team, and you can't replicate this locker room anywhere else in the NFL."" Tucker Kraft

This is an elite mindset that shows why the Packers continue to have high expectations and are a clear NFC contender. Kraft at his best has the potential to be the league's best tight end and push the Packers' offense from a consistent unit to in the discussion as the league's best.

As lofty as this praise might seem, Green Bay fans understand the accuracy having watched the level at which the tight end played last season. Kraft finished with 489 receiving yards and six touchdowns in limited action due to the season-ending knee injury.

Packers Offense Could Reach an Elite Level if Tucker Kraft Returns to Last Season's Form

Even before Jacobs was lost for an unknown amount of time, much had been done throughout the summer of unlocking Love fully. Letting the quarterback cook and take more control over the offense was an understandable outlook, with the signal caller continually making needed improvements and showing the ability to be one of the league's top-five options at the position.

Kraft can unlock this fully simply by being the same version of the pass catcher he was prior to last season's injury. It is important to note that this is a real question, with Kraft coming off a serious injury and having every reason to need a bit of time to settle back into the offense.

Still, Green Bay fans are understandably thrilled to have the tight end back in the lineup and have every reason to believe Kraft can once again play at an elite level. A level that will push Green Bay into the discussion as one of the league's most talented offensive units and put the Packers firmly in the NFC conversation.