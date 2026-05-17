Zaire Franklin's Super Bowl-focused mentality is a perfect match for the Packers

One of the most underrated moves of the NFL offseason is the Green Bay Packers' acquisition of former Pro Bowl linebacker Zaire Franklin. The 29-year-old out of Syracuse, when healthy and part of an engaged defensive unit, can be a game-breaking force on that side of the field. He was sent to Green Bay in a one-for-one swap for DT Colby Wooden just one season after he set the Indianapolis Colts’ franchise record for single-season tackles with 179.

When he’s healthy, Franklin is a near-lock to finish near the top of the league in both individual and combined tackles. A former seventh-round pick who worked his way up the depth chart from special teams, Franklin is the perfect reclamation project for the Packers. Although his production took a dip last season, Franklin may have been a victim of circumstances. Indianapolis was figuring out a lot on the fly, transitioning into a younger team with a different structure than Franklin was used to.

During an appearance on The Insiders podcast, Franklin opened up about the business of his trade saga and all of the contributing factors that led him to Green Bay.

“ I wasn’t coming to Green Bay or going to an organization without a proven franchise quarterback. [Jordan Love] is that. He’s the type of quarterback you want to be around.” Franklin said. “We’ve got one of the best defensive players on the planet in Micah Parsons as well. When you’ve got a quarterback and you’ve got a pass rush, you’ve got a chance…

“I think these guys are ready to take the next step. I’m ready to lead them there and do my part and in bringing a Lombardi back to Green Bay.”

Sounds like music to the ears of Packers fans everywhere.

Franklin is a perfect veteran leader to help the Packers get back to Super Bowl contention.

Two years ago, Franklin led the entire NFL in tackles. Due to circumstances unforeseen to anyone involved, Green Bay managed to swoop in and acquire him for pennies on a dollar. With only a $7.1 million cap hit for the coming season, there’s an argument to be made that general manager Brian Gutekunst might’ve pulled off an absolute heist in acquiring the veteran linebacker without having to commit significant draft capital or sign him to an exorbitant deal.

More so than that, it just seems like Franklin understands what the Packers are trying to build there. Franklin expressed a genuine appreciation for and excitement to play alongside Edgerrin Cooper, who started 16 games in his sophomore season for the green and gold. A former second-round draft pick, Cooper just gained an incredible mentor to lean on for guidance both in game situations and as he navigates life in the NFL. Everyone needs someone who believes in them, and this just adds fuel to the fire for all parties involved.

Pass coverage isn’t necessarily Franklin’s specialty, but when there’s an opportunity to make a tackle, he’s there in an instant. Franklin is also regarded as being a fiery and impassion leader who is not afraid to speak up when things are going wrong, or uplift his teammates when needed. From a culture perspective, that sounds like a perfect fit in Green Bay.

We know what the Packers are capable of doing in the regular season, but at this point in franchise history and the life cycle of this current team, Super Bowls are the main objective. Franklin came to America’s Dairyland with the expectation that he could help push the Packers closer to that goal in a meaningful way. He certainly has a lot to prove coming off one of his less productive seasons, which should come as a great delight to cheeseheads, giving a talented player even more motivation to excel.

The pieces are finally assembling before our eyes — all that’s left is to hit the gridiron and prove what this team already believes about itself.