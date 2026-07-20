The NFL finally said what Packers fans always knew about Xavier McKinney

The Green Bay Packers have some issues to address on defense right now. Micah Parsons' absence is a massive blow, even if it's temporary, and the cornerback situation is far from settled, even with some new faces in the building.

Nevertheless, as much as new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon might have his work cut out for him as he looks to fill Jeff Hafley's shoes, there's one guy he doesn't have to worry about in the slightest: Xavier McKinney.

McKinney is one of the undisputed top dogs in one of the game's most overlooked and underrated positions. That's why it was refreshing to see him rank No. 3 in ESPN's annual position survey. Executives, coaches, and scouts had him only behind Kyle Hamilton and Derwin James Jr.

Packers' Xavier McKinney gets some love in ESPN's annual survey

"He sees the game very quickly," an AFC coach said. "Fast processor. He is always in a great position and plays the game in control. He can tackle, he can cover, and he gets the ball."

Even though he didn't pick up as many passes as he did in 2024, logging just two interceptions, McKinney was one of the most disruptive forces against the pass last season. He's everywhere, and he can mess with any receiver's rhythm at the catch point.

He's far from conservative, but even when he gambles, he has a great understanding of the situation, timing, and his opposition. Also, the drop in his interception totals might have to do with the fact that opposing quarterbacks simply don't throw his way as often as they used to.

McKinney gave up a grand total of 15 catches on 29 targets for 172 yards, limiting quarterbacks to a 54.7 passer rating and logging 10 pass breakups. More importantly, he didn't give up a single touchdown reception for the second time in as many seasons with the Packers.

Safeties rarely get as much attention or praise as cornerbacks, even though they're asked to do a bit more in certain situations. McKinney is one of the few guys who stand out at the position, and it's only right that he gets the love he deserves.

The Packers might quietly have one of the best safety tandems in the game, with Evan Williams also looking like a young star in the making. And with all the questions about the defensive line, Williams and McKinney will play a crucial role as the glue guys, connecting all levels of the defense.

McKinney still has two years left in his four-year, $67 million contract, and while teams aren't usually in a rush to get safeties paid, GM Brian Gutekunst should get his agent on the phone soon to discuss a potential extension.