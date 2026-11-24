He's finally back, Green Bay. The long-awaited return of superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons is just around the corner in the Packers' Thanksgiving Eve primetime matchup with the Los Angeles Rams to kick off the Week 12 NFL slate, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

Nearly a full year after Parsons tore his ACL against the Denver Broncos in Week 15 of last season, the superstar makes his triumphant return, just as the Packers needed him most. The 27-year-old superstar rejoins a Packers defense that's been quite effective, save for a few uncharacteristic matchups, with some solid reinforcements holding it down for him up in the trenches.

However, Parsons is a transformative player whose impact on the entire Packers defense should be felt instantly. These are just a few ways that his return shifts the dynamic of Green Bay's defense and its rest-of-season outlook overall.

1. Micah Parsons' return takes the pressure off Green Bay's former top edge rusher, Lukas Van Ness.

In the absence of Green Bay's star edge rusher, rising talent Lukas Van Ness asserted himself as one of the top young players at his position. He currently leads the Packers with six sacks this season, posting a 78.9 PFF Pass Rush Grade, which ranks 10th among more than 100 qualifying edge rushers.

Losing Parsons forced Van Ness to assume a more vital role for the team, and thankfully for Packers fans, he rose to the occasion. However, now that Parsons is back, he'll no longer be the top priority for opposing offensive lines and blockers, hopefully clearing the way for him to be even more productive down the stretch of the regular season.

2. Adding Micah Parsons back into the mix should elevate the Packers to the top of the list of teams opposing QBs don't want to see.

Even without Parsons, the Packers have been a formidable defense this season — particularly when it comes to pressuring opposing quarterbacks. They rank seventh in total sacks (29), ninth in QB hits (65), and 14th in pressure rate (35.9%). They've done so without not only the best pass rusher on their team, but arguably the best pass rusher in the entire NFL.

Adding Parsons back into the mix makes the Packers far more of a fearsome opponent for opposing quarterbacks, who will already be dealing with what's arguably been the best secondary in football for the 2026 season. In theory, Parsons' addition will make the jobs of everyone else on Green Bay's defense much easier, and the job of opposing quarterbacks much, much harder.

3. Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon has more flexibility than ever now that Parsons is back in Green Bay's lineup.

For the first time, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon can game plan with Micah Parsons in the lineup. Besides proving himself again following a tough stint as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, one of the main reasons this job with the Packers appealed to Gannon was to scheme plays for a legendary-caliber talent on the D-Line. He can finally pull out all the tricks he's been holding onto.

In large part, that's because the rest of the Packers' defense is quite young. Despite installing complex systems, he's had to simplify a lot of things. Parsons isn't just a physical force, but a cerebral one, and his ability to impact plays extends far beyond his strength alone. Prepare for Gannon's playcalling to get a lot more creative now that Parsons has returned to the lineup.