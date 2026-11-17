Somewhat surprisingly, the Green Bay Packers have been great at getting home on defense this season. They don't generate pressure often, but they're efficient at finishing plays, with multiple guys recording sacks.

Obviously, Micah Parsons' return should help with both of those things, turning an impressive defense into a Super Bowl-caliber one. That said, Parsons shouldn't have been this team's only reinforcement, all things considered.

Jonathan Gannon has done a great job in his first year as defensive coordinator, and adding Parsons will just be overkill. Instead, this team should've focused on trying to fix their terrible offensive line at the trade deadline.

Micah Parsons can't single-handedly win for the Packers

The Packers' woeful offensive line crumbled to pieces again in Week 10. For the second time this season, they had no answer for Brian Flores' exotic blitz package, and the offense just kept giving the ball right back to the Minnesota Vikings' defense. They got exposed again, and it may have cost them the division.

Jordan Love has done wonders this season. He's playing behind the league's worst offensive line, with absolutely no running game whatsoever, and with a play-caller who insists on running on first and second down, even though those plays often result in negative yardage.

As such, unless Parsons can line up at left guard, it's hard to believe his season debut will elevate the team's Super Bowl chances as much as the fans would hope. He's a superstar, but this is a team sport, and it's not like he can block and then play defense.

Parsons is reportedly aiming for Week 12 to make his debut, which would make perfect sense. The Packers will face the Los Angeles Rams on Thanksgiving, and, fresh off the bye week, he will have a big stage to shine and more than enough time to get ready.

There's no denying that having him on the field will give the defense a boost and opposing offenses another thing to worry about; this isn't a knock on him. But again, it feels like this front office keeps overrating the roster while ignoring the issues that need to be fixed.

The Packers have almost everything they need to be a Super Bowl-caliber outfit, including an All-World pass rusher ready to take the field. Unfortunately, 'almost' rarely gets it done, and Brian Gutekunst should've done much more to keep his quarterback out of harm's way.