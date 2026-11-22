Coming into the Green Bay Packers' 2026 season, there was reason to wonder if it could be the final season for Lukas Van Ness with the franchise. Even with the fifth-year option picked up, it was more than fair to question whether the Packers could find a change of scenery if the production didn't drastically change. This has proven to be the case, as Van Ness has put up a career-high 6.0 sacks, with his previous high being 4.0 in his rookie season.

No question, the franchise has gone from entertaining parting ways with the defender to now having every reason to explore an extension. One that would hand the defender a chance to stay in Green Bay long term. It makes sense to attempt to go ahead and begin to have discussions with the edge rusher as the price is only going to go up based on what Green Bay is seeing.

Van Ness is putting up these numbers without the benefit of Micah Parsons in the starting lineup with the defender expected to return on Thanksgiving Eve. It is fun to consider the potential leap that Van Ness might be capable of taking when playing opposite of a defender in the discussion as the league's best pass rusher.

There simply is no debating that everything fans were hoping to see from the defender has been present thus far. Van Ness has offered 34 pressures and been a consistent force off the edge for Jonathan Gannon's defense. One that is deserving of an extension that will help solidify the edge rush situation for years to come.

Packers Should Begin to Consider Lukas Van Ness Extension Amid Breakout Season

Having Parsons and Van Ness as your starting duo over the next years fits Green Bay well and offers what would be a developed player to step from a contributing role into a starring one. Van Ness is alreadying stepping foot in this territory with a great chance to finish the regular season with double digit sacks.

Green Bay does have a year of control remaining, but it simply doesn't make sense to wait out the deal and risk losing a player taking a clear leap. The safer decision is to keep Van Ness beyond just the 2027 season working on an extension as quickly as possible. The longer Green Bay waits the more likely it becomes the pass rusher's price continues to surge.

For Van Ness, it would be an opportunity to stay with a historic franchise and find a level of future stability that is clearly needed. There simply is no way around the fact the Packers have every reason to make this an urgent priority as Van Ness continues to enjoy a breakout season.