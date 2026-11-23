The Green Bay Packers are going to get Micah Parsons back at the perfect moment as the star edge rusher makes his return on Thanksgiving Eve. It will be in a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams with reason to wonder if the two teams are playing for one playoff spot, considering how crowded the NFC has very quickly become. The Packers are well used to this, playing in the brutal NFC North where all four teams have legitimate reason to believe in their ceiling as potential Super Bowl contenders.

No question, Parsons is coming back at the right moment based on both the matchup and the standings. For Green Bay to beat the Rams there is going to need to be a consistent effort from the pass rush to get Matthew Stafford off his spot and uncomfortable. The aging star cannot move as well as he once did and Green Bay's best hope of winning this game is winning ugly against a Rams roster that will make life difficult on Jordan Love.

Considering what fans just watched against Minnesota it is difficult to believe the offensive line is going to slow Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett. Love is going to need to make just enough plays while the defense of Jonathan Gannon is going to arguably need its best performance of the year.

Parsons makes this easier as the star defender is a game wrecker and has the unquestioned potential to swing everything in Green Bay's favor. However, there is no debating that the Packers are going to need a lot of things to fall their way including Parsons hitting the ground running.

Micah Parsons needs to return as the best version himself in clear playoff battle

While the Rams are stuck chasing the San Francisco 49ers the Packers are competing with all three North teams. It is very possible that this game factors into the final playoff seeding and who gets in between the two teams. No question, this isn't just a normal regular season game, but one that requires the best version of Green Bay's roster.

Parsons is the biggest piece of this puzzle needing to slow down Stafford and a Los Angeles offense that has looked far more capable as of late. Los Angeles is clearly becoming the contender they were expected to be going into the season.

The Packers need the best version of their pass rush and a star player able to step off the sidelien and have an instant impact. One that pushes Green Bay back into the contention conversation and helps wipe away last week's failures.