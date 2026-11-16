The Green Bay Packers are getting ready for the return of Micah Parsons over the next week as the star defender makes his long awaited 2026 debut. While it is an undeniably exciting addition, there is one small piece that shouldn't be overlooked, and that is the future of Jonathan Gannon. The defensive coordinator has gotten far better results than expected after a rough start to the year and very quickly turned a young roster into a solid unit more than capable of supporting Matt LaFleur's offense on a potential Super Bowl run.

Throwing Parsons back into the mix all of the sudden you have a roster more than capable of making a deep January run and attracting a lot of attention. Jeff Haffley stands out as a clear example of this even with the Packers falling out of the playoffs in the first round a season ago. The former Green Bay coordinator oversaw the start of the season defensively when the Packers appeared to be the best roster in the league.

Haffley turned this into a head coach opportunity with the Miami Dolphins and started the next phase of his career. Gannon already has experience in this role spending time with the Arizona Cardinals clearly falling victim to the quarterback position and being part of a difficult division.

Parsons coming back is undeniably great news for Green Bay, but it should be understood that if this team reaches its capability, LaFleur may once again be in the market for a coordinator. Gannon's resume is undeniably impressive as a coordinator with his time in Philadelphia standing out.

Micah Parsons Returning to Green Bay's Lineup Could Set Up Potential Jonathan Gannon Exit

With that said, the idea of losing Gannon is completely a negative when you realize it means the Green Bay defense would play at an elite level and make a deep January run. This appears to be an increasing possibility as the Packers have all of the pieces are appear to be clicking at the perfect moment even before the return of their star player.

It will be interesting to watch how the defense of Gannon evolves over the next weeks and whether or not the expected leap is taken. One that could give the coordinator yet another chance at a head coaching gig in a season where it seems there will be no shortage of open jobs by the end of the year.

No matter how it plays out, there is no denying just how exciting Gannon's development of the Green Bay defense has been. Fans hope that this is a sign of things to come and reason to expect Parsons finally making his return sets up an inevitable leap.