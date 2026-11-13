Jonathan Gannon's Packer defense continues to make underrated improvements

Very quietly Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is doing an elite job helping fuel the recent run. While fans are understandably focused on the explosive offense of Matt LaFleur and the MVP hopes of Jordan Love, it is important not to forget the changes Gannon is continuing to make the the results the Packers are finding without an elite roster. Sunday's win over the New England Patriots was simply the latest example of a coordinator finding ways to help set an early tone and allow Love and the Packer offense to take complete control.

Drake Maye was under pressure constantly and was sacked four times while throwing three interceptions that allowed Green Bay to take control they would never relinquish. Gannon is helping enable his defense to accomplish all of this without the benefit of having Micah Parsons in the starting lineup for the entire season thus far.

Gannon's creativity when it comes to generating a pass rush has begun to shine through and gotten a career best season from Lukas Van Ness. Green Bay may not have much star power defensively when Parsons isn't on the field, but there is no question it is a complete unit playing for each other and their coach.

The clutch stops and ability to create turnovers cannot be overlooked and was present weeks ago before the Green Bay offense truly took off. There is simply no way around the fact that this is an elite team more than capable of winning a game on either side of the ball and Gannon deserves credit for this accomplishment.

Packers Must Give Defensice Coordinator Jonathan Gannon Far More Credit for 2026 Accomplishments

Green Bay's defense has been far from perfect and struggled early in losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons. Since this time, it has become clear that this isn't what is to be expected from Gannon, but an outlier as the coordinator worked to install his system and put his team in the best possible position.

Whether it is finding ways to get to the quarterback or piecing together a secondary that has had its question marks, Gannon deserves his flowers. It is reason to believe that once Parsons returns this will be a truly complete roster capable of winning playoff games with dominating efforts from either side of the ball.

For Gannon, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the former Arizona Cardinals head coach once again earn offseason consideration if the Packers finish the season in their current fashion of play. The accomplishment with limited star power simply continues to be far too impressive not to garner considerable attention.