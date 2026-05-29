Victor Wembanyama is quietly helping Bucks rise Giannis Antetokounmpo's trade value

If you love basketball, then you love a Game 7 in the NBA Playoffs. There's no more intense scenario than a do-or-die matchup on the doorstep of the NBA Finals. But beyond the excitement of the game itself, it also offers a window into the level of competition teams need to build toward if they want to contend for a title. With that in mind, one longtime NBA journalist presented the idea that Victor Wembanyama's dominance in his first Playoff appearance might help the Milwaukee Bucks get a better trade package for franchise superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne discussed how Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs' emergence directly trickles down into the Giannis trade saga, and could benefit the Milwaukee Bucks without them even being involved.

"This postseason, I think, has completely reframed the trade discussions for Giannis because of how good Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs are," Shelburne said. "Every single person watching these playoffs said, 'Oh, maybe we better get Giannis... I don't know how we're going to compete with the Spurs for the next five to 10 years if we don't get another star like Giannis.'"

There are only a handful of players in the world equipped physically and mentally to guard Wembanyama one-on-one, and Giannis has proven himself to be one of them. For Western Conference opponents on the precipice of Finals contention, having a superstar like Giannis as a direct deterrent to one of, if not the single most impactful player in the NBA, is a luxury that will not go overlooked as we officially enter the offseason next month.

Victor Wembanyama reframes Giannis Antetokounmpo's trade value, which should help the Bucks load up on assets if they make a deal.

In Giannis' eyes, he's still a Top 20 all-time player in his prime, ready to contend for another NBA championship. While many in Milwaukee and beyond share the sentiment, it feels like NBA front offices have another view of the situation. With lower-body injuries limiting his availability in three of the last four seasons, Antetokounmpo isn't viewed as as sure a bet as he used to be.

Nonetheless, every team will be looking for a Wemby stopper this year, and there's almost no one better equipped for the job than Giannis. Although his focus on the defensive end has waned in recent years, the Greek Freak is still one of the best defenders on the planet when focused and engaged. He certainly views himself as much more than a matchup deterrent, and he'll definitely be integrated as such anywhere he goes, but the idea that Giannis can effectively guard the biggest matchup problem in the Playoffs puts his value back to where it belongs.

Shelburne talked through some of the options, including Miami, Cleveland, Golden State, Orlando, and Philadelphia, which all share some combination of assets and interest in a potential Giannis deal. However, she also noted that she believes other teams out West could come out of the woodwork — an idea that was just shared by another esteemed journalist, Chris B. Haynes, earlier this week.

Ultimately, as the Playoffs progress, the reality is settling in that a generational, legendary, all-time talent is actually seemingly available for them this offseason. Opportunities like that don't come around often, so don't be surprised if the trade offers Milwaukee receives for Giannis Antetokounmpo get better as we approach draft night.

It's still better for everyone if Giannis and the Bucks can figure it out and rebuild a contending roster on the fly, but if that doesn't work out, at least they should have some good options coming down the line.