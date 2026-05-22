Miami Heat's rumored Giannis Antetokounmpo trade package is surprisingly strong

The overwhelming sentiment out of Milwaukee is that the Bucks organization doesn't want to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo, but at this point in the trade saga, it certainly will if that's the only path forward. With that being the case, general manager Jon Horst will canvas the league for the best possible offer to position his franchise for a bright future in life after Giannis.

One of the teams that's been most commonly linked to a Giannis trade is the Miami Heat. Beyond the Greek Freak being a clear fit for the franchise's cutthroat, competitive culture, the appeal of warm weather and no state income tax is surely enough to pique Giannis' interest.

But this isn't free agency, and to make it worthwhile for the Milwaukee Bucks to ship their star player to Miami, it'll take a significant investment of draft capital and young talent. However, according to one recent report, the Heat might be willing to go the extra mile and build a trade package that's worth Horst's while.

According to Gery Woelfel — a longtime Wisconsin sportswriter whose sourcing should be taken with a grain of salt these days — league sources believe the Miami Heat's current offer would include Greenfield, WI native, Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and three first-round picks, including the No. 13 selection in this year's draft.

If the Heat are really willing to put this much on the table, it's at least worth a discussion.

The Milwaukee Bucks' best option in a Giannis trade might come in the form of Miami's godfather offer.

There have been a lot of Giannis trades thrown around over the past year, with fans and certain media outlets fantasizing about the day the Greek Freak leaves Milwaukee. If that time does arrive this summer, the Bucks might already be facing down their best offer in the form of Miami's unique collection of young talent and draft capital.

Unless the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs get into the mix, it's going to be difficult finding a team with the flexibility required to trade three or more first-rounders for Giannis. So, in this day and age, three first-round picks isn't something to scoff at — even though just a few years ago, Giannis easily could've gone for more.

Furthermore, the young talent they'd be sending back is worth taking the time to consider. Herro, a former Sixth Man of the Year winner and an All-Star in 2025, is only 26 and could become part of the Bucks' new core or get flipped for more draft capital and/or young player(s) down the road. They'd also receive this year's runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year in Jaquez, coming off an impressive third season in the NBA, and one of the most intriguing young floor-spacing bigs in basketball in Ware.

It's a core that could lean into a win-now mindset, if that's what the Bucks want to do, or a group that could help pave the road to a young, fun team in the future for Milwaukee.

With leverage slipping through their fingers, it's hard to believe a perfect offer is out there for Giannis Antetokounmpo. That Top-5 pick or blue chip prospect they're chasing may never become available to them, and at that point, you have to either hold firm and find a way to keep Giannis or take the best offer available and move on with your life.

If they opt for the latter, there's a good chance we could see some version of this deal as the return in a Giannis trade around draft night. And honestly? It could be much worse.