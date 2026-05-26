NBA Insider reveals dark horse suitor in Giannis Antetokounmpo trade talks

Aside from the Conference Finals, the next biggest storyline in the basketball world is the final chapter of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga. With team ownership proclaiming that a trade request or commitment needs to be confirmed before the NBA Draft in about one month, Giannis and his camp are assessing the NBA landscape, just as Bucks general manager Jon Horst is, to find out who is really willing to go all in on the Greek Freak.

Oftentimes, the same teams get linked to Giannis over and over again. We've heard all about the New York Knicks, who are already in the NBA Finals. Many speculated whether the Minnesota Timberwolves would try to get involved. And most recently, rumors have swirled that the Miami Heat have a noteworthy offer on the table.

But now, one of the most trusted authorities in basketball journalism is sharing that a surprise team could get involved and make a significant offer for the Milwaukee Bucks' franchise star. According to Andscape's Marc J. Spears, who appeared on 95.7 The Game, the Washington Wizards could get involved in the bidding war.

"I basically was told by a very good source close to that Washington situation that they're going to explore their options, and I think with some of the young talent that they have, why not?" Spears posited. "At this point, the Bucks are going to do what's best for them — not what's best for Giannis."

Are the Washington Wizards the dark horse Giannis trade destination that Milwaukee has been waiting for?

To accelerate the bidding war for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks have needed a hungry and willing trade suitor to add an accelerant to the process. If there were a true 'Godfather Offer' on the table for the Greek Freak, this whole scenario might be over by now. If the Washington Wizards are truly in the mix, their looming offer might be the falling domino Horst has been waiting for.

The Washington Wizards are in a unique position. After buying low on both Trae Young and Anthony Davis, fate handed them the number one pick in this year's draft. They already have an intriguing young core led by former No. 2 pick, Alex Sarr, with 12 players under contract with three or fewer years of NBA experience.

It's highly unlikely that the Wizards would put the No. 1 pick on the table for an aging Giannis, and from a cap sheet perspective, it doesn't seem possible to facilitate a deal without involving Young or Davis. However, between Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, Bub Carrington and Bilal Coulibaly, the Bucks' front office could pick their poison when it comes to the type of young players they would bring back for Giannis.

Ultimately, the likelihood that he gets traded to the Wizards is highly unlikely, as Giannis is seeking a win-now, contender-level situation, and honestly? Washington hasn't been that since Wes Unseld.

But if they're able to submit a sizable bid and force other teams to elevate their trade packages, it could position the Milwaukee Bucks to receive the type of trade offer they need to justify actually pulling the trigger on a trade for their franchise star.