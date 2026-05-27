Cavs' playoff meltdown might lead Evan Mobley to Milwaukee

Once again, the Cleveland Cavaliers have fallen short in the playoffs. Once again, that means they might be all-in on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Moreover, this time, they might finally be willing to give up what the Milwaukee Bucks may ask for their franchise player.

The Bucks were reportedly adamant about including Evan Mobley in any trade surrounding Giannis. Looking back to how things fared for them and how Mobley played in the playoffs, that was clearly a mistake.

So, as much as the Bucks would love to keep Giannis and add more talent by his side, that might not be possible anymore. Considering that, Mobley might actually be the best player they can fetch in return for Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks must ask for Evan Mobley in any Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

If the Bucks decide to trade Giannis, which, again, is a huge "if," multiple teams will line up to get him. The Cavs, however, might be in a strong position to convince the Bucks to part ways with the Greek Freak, as they can include a former top-five pick in their trade package.

Mobley is a former Defensive Player of the Year. He's still young, and he has proven to be one of the most impactful rim protectors in the game, though he can also hold his ground in the perimeter. In a day and age when the phrase "he can guard one through five" is said lightly, he can truly guard one through five.

Admittedly, there are some concerns about his development -- or lack thereof. His numbers are essentially the same since he entered the league out of USC, and he's only slightly expanded his range and improved his handles. At this point, people seem more inclined to give up on their hopes of ever watching him become a Kevin Garnett or Anthony Davis-type two-way superstar.

That said, a trade package surrounding a DPOY-caliber player who has yet to reach his prime, plus multiple first-round picks and pick swaps, sounds enticing. Myles Turner has already outworn his welcome in Milwaukee, and Mobley would immediately become their defensive anchor.

Moreover, perhaps having his own team is just what he needs to finally blossom and take his game to the next level. Losing Giannis for draft picks will inevitably hurt the Bucks' playoff chances, and Mobley would immediately become the franchise player.

Again, this is far from a perfect picture. In an ideal scenario, the Bucks would get to keep Giannis and add another star by his side. But if this is truly the end of the Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee, Mobley is probably as good as it gets for this team.