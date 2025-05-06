Top Remaining Free Agent is Perfect Packers Signing Before OTAs

The Green Bay Packers did a successful job at addressing needs on both sides of the ball throughout the 2025 NFL draft experience. Names like wideout Matthew Golden and tackle Anthony Belton will provide a boost to the offense, while pass rushers Barryn Sorrell and Collin Oliver will keep the defense intimidating.

That's without even mentioning the impact that undrafted free agents like cornerback Johnathan Baldwin and running back Amar Johnson could have.

Although the Packers' roster looks must better post-draft than it did before they hosted the three-day event, there's always room for improvement. That's why general manager Brian Gutekunst might want to consider targeting a certain former second-round pick who's still stewing in free agency.

Packers Must Target Free Agent CB Asante Samuel Jr. ASAP

Although they owned the fourth-best Pro Football Focus coverage grade (83.4) in 2024, it wouldn't be surprising if the Packers wanted to improve their cornerback depth before training camp began. Veteran CBs Eric Stokes, Corey Ballentine, and Robert Rochell all left town as free agents this spring, while Jaire Alexander's future in Green Bay is still up in the air.

With that in mind, the Packers might want to consider taking a swing on free-agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. The 25-year-old ballhawk was drafted 47th overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021, and is the son of the former two-time Super Bowl-winning CB with the same name.

It only took a handful of seasons for Samuel to show that he's capable of being one of the NFL's most entertaining disruptors. The former Florida State Seminole racked up 37 defended passes and six interceptions throughout his four seasons (50 games, 47 starts) with the Chargers, also adding 148 solo tackles and a fumble recovery along the way.

That's without mentioning how he finished with a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 75.6 or better in two of the last three seasons.

The only time that Samuel missed the above mark was during an injury-plagued 2024 season. A shoulder injury held him to only four appearances last year, potentially playing a big role in his currently being unsigned.

Having said that, Super Bowls can't be won without taking risks, and the Packers have little to lose by trying to work out a one-year 'prove yourself' deal with the former second-rounder. After all, Samuel is only just over two years removed from his three-interception, six-defended pass performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022-23 AFC Wild Card Round.

If there's a chance that Samuel can return to that level again, the Packers must sign him before another team does. The fifth-year CB could play a vital role in helping Green Bay capitalize on its +2200 odds (9th) to win Super Bowl 60 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

