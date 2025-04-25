Matthew Golden Posts Perfect Message for Packers Fans After Round 1 Selection

Day one of the NFL Draft is in the books, and for the Green Bay Packers, it marked a historic moment. For the first time in 23 years, the Packers drafted a wide receiver in the first round. With their 23rd overall pick, Green Bay selected University of Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden.

Leading up to the pick, there was a growing anxiety among Packers fans that a true No.1 receiver wouldn't be available. Two receivers were already off the board: University of Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan went No. 8 to the Carolina Panthers, and Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka went No.19 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Leaving Golden as the only receiver left and the Los Angeles Chargers, who had the pick right before Green Bay, as his most likely landing spot.

However, to the delight of Packers fans, the Chargers selected University of North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton. As a result, Golden ended up in Green Bay.

The former University of Texas standout shared his excitement about being in Green Bay in an X post on Friday morning.

New Packers Receiver Matthew Golden Shares Excitement About Joining the Team

Golden's message is simple, yet it shows he is already embracing Green Bay culture. Packers fans call themselves the cheese heads, so Golden's tweet is a way to endear himself to Packers faithful quickly.

The 21-year-old is coming off his best college season. In 2024 with the Longhorns, Golden recorded 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns, while averaging 17.0 yards per reception. Though his running mate, Isaiah Bond, entered the season as the projected star, it was Golden who took the spotlight.

Prior to joining the Longhorns, Golden had back-to-back seasons where he recorded 38 receptions in Houston with the Cougars. Although he didn't have exceptional production with the Cougars, he showed enough for Texas to believe in him and accept his transfer request.

Now, Golden steps into a big role in Green Bay in 2025. If he can rise to the occasion, the former Longhorn could help the Packers be a true Super Bowl contender.

