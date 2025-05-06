Jaire Alexander's Packers Future Won't Become Clear Until June

The Green Bay Packers have gotten the bulk of the offseason behind them. They’ll have their eyes set on improving from an 11-6 season that ended with a Wild Card loss to the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. With their first receiver selected in the first round since 2002 and one of the youngest teams in the NFL, the Packers have high expectations. But there’s one question that still remains.

What’s going on with Jaire Alexander?

While trade rumors have circled the 28-year-old since last season ended, he still remains on the Packers. With minicamp approaching, there’s a chance the drama could be reaching its final resolution. But fans may have to wait just a little longer to find out where Alexander will be playing next season.

Jaire Alexander’s Contract Could Put Off Packers’ Decision Until June

Many are surprised that Alexander hasn’t been cut or traded to this point, but it’s not a shock when you look at his contract. According to Over The Cap, the Packers would eat just over $17 million in dead money and save $7.59 million in cap space if they trade or cut Alexander by June 1. But if Green Bay waits until after that date, it would eat $7.5 million in dead money and save $17.1 million in cap space.

The Packers aren’t hurting for cap space at the moment as their $31.1 million is the 10th most in the league. But waiting until after June 1 would give them $48.2 million in cap space to play with this season and bump their 2026 cap space up to $23.6 million.

Alexander’s divorce from the Packers has been pending over the last few seasons. While he remains one of the best coverage corners in the NFL, he’s also missed 34 games over the past four seasons. Some in Green Bay also believe that Alexander has shown a reluctance to play through injuries, which has made his $24.6 million cap hit hard to stomach.

With that in mind, the Packers probably want to know if they can rely on Alexander to be available next season. A report from NFL insider Josina Anderson indicates that both sides have “an understanding” of the current situation and two teams have been “monitoring Alexander’s status for quite some time.”

I'm told there already is an understanding in place between the #Packers and CB Jaire Alexander to come to an agreement on his roster and contract situation first, prior to an arrival for the team's offseason program, per league source.



Alexander is not currently in attendance… pic.twitter.com/52Q5cEnryF — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 2, 2025

If the Packers are waiting for the additional cap savings, the question becomes how they could plan to use it. It could be used to get a cheaper asset in return, but it’s hard to see another team giving something valuable when Alexander could be seeking a new contract with no guaranteed money left on his current deal.

The space could also be used as ammunition for one more addition on the free agent market to replace Alexander. Rasul Douglas, Stephon Gilmore and Mike Hilton are a few notable names on the market but Jalen Ramsey could also be an option, as he and the Miami Dolphins have mutually agreed to find a trade partner. The Packers could also roll with Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Nate Hobbs in the starting spots to open the year and make a splash at the trade deadline.

It brings a world of possibilities to how Alexander’s time with the Packers could end. However, it appears that everyone has one month to go before reaching a final solution.

