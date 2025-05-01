Packers Late-Round Pick Could Turn Heads This Weekend at Rookie Minicamp

May is officially here, beginning the next chapter of the Green Bay Packers' offseason. It's been a busy last two months for the Packers, who worked hard to improve their roster through free agency and just had a successful showing when they hosted last week's 2025 NFL draft at Lambeau Field.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of the post-draft attention has been on the Packers' early-round picks. Wideouts Matthew Golden (R1, No. 23) and Savion Williams (R3, No. 87) both have the potential to do some damage with quarterback Jordan Love under center, while Anthony Belton (R2, No. 54) will bolster the Green Bay QB's protection.

Although those early selections' hype is more than deserved, they aren't the Packers' only promising new rookies.

Packers Rookie DE Barryn Sorrell Will Steal the Show at Minicamp

The Packers are holding their two-day rookie minicamp on Friday and Saturday, and it wouldn't be a shock if former Texas Longhorns EDGE Barryn Sorrell stole some thunder from his early-round counterparts. The 6-foot-3, 256-pound pass rusher was drafted 124th overall and has all the tools to make some noise this spring.

Sorrell, 22, spent all four of his collegiate seasons at the University of Texas, improving with each passing year. By the time all was said and done, the New Orleans native finished his run with 52 solo tackles (26 for lost yardage), 15.5 sacks, two broken-up passes, and a forced fumble in 49 outings.

Barryn Sorrell is gonna be fun to watch

On top of that, Sorrell most recently finished the 2024 NCAAF season with new career-best Pro Football Focus grades regarding run stoppage (73.0) and pass rushing (74.6). Time will tell if he can pick up from where he left off with a Packers team that ranked 17th and 24th when it came to pass rushing and run defense, respectively, last year.

It's clear the Packers' defensive line must be better, and Sorrell making an immediate impact would help address that issue. He might not be the fastest pass rusher out there, but his combination of upper-body strength, hand control, and determination should make him a threat on every passing down.

For now, Sorrell will be focused on impressing his Packers coaches throughout this weekend's rookie minicamp. If all goes to plan and he plays to his potential, he could end up playing an important role on a Green Bay team that currently owns the ninth-best Super Bowl 60 odds (+2100) on FanDuel Sportsbook.

