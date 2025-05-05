3 Packers Positions That Improved the Most This Offseason

The Green Bay Packers have been very intentional with their moves this offseason, improving key areas of their roster for a Super Bowl push next season.

General manager Brian Gutekunst spoke immediately following the season and talked about how they needed to improve their sense of urgency to win a Super Bowl.

Many fans and analysts perceived that as the Packers making a splashy move via free agency or a trade. After all, players like Davante Adams, Trey Hendrickson, Tee Higgins, and DK Metcalf were all rumored to be available.

Unfortunately, Gutekunst didn't pull the trigger on any massive trade. Instead, he signed a few lower-key free agents and stayed put at his original draft spots in each round.

In a typical Packers way, however, he still found ways to improve the team through shrewd moves. Here are three position groups that improved the most this offseason.

Rushing Offense

You'll have to forgive me since this isn't a specific position. It was clear Gutekunst wanted to improve the Packers' power running game this offseason.

Josh Jacobs will be the centerpiece of the rushing attack. He's coming off a season in which he ran for 1329 yards and 15 touchdowns. Don't be surprised to see his rushing yards increase next season.

The Packers let Josh Myers walk in free agency and replaced him with the mammoth guard Aaron Banks. Elgton Jenkins will slide to center, and Banks will start at left guard.

Green Bay also used their second-round pick on the behemoth Anthony Belton. Belton is another big body who can punish defensive linemen and create space inside the tackles for Jacobs to run wild.

This power running game should give Matt LaFleur a strength to build his entire offense around. Green Bay won't become a run-first team, but they'll continue to display a balanced attack.