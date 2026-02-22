Riq Woolen Signing Would Set Gannon up to Succeed with Packers Right Away

The Green Bay Packers and the rest of the NFL are converging on Indianapolis for the league’s scouting combine this week. While the annual event is associated with the kickoff of draft season, it is also an important date ahead of free agency as teams discuss business with the agents of potential targets.

While teams cannot legally negotiate contracts until the beginning of the legal tampering window on March 9, it’s a first step and especially important for the Packers, who are trying to set new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon up for success with the right personnel and scheme fits.

This includes the cornerback position, which will have to play a good amount of quarters coverage beginning next season. Justus Mosqueda of Acme Packing Company broke down the types of CBs Gannon has used in the past, concluding that Gannon needs fast players who can excel in zone coverage.

“Playing quarters means that the cornerbacks are usually going to be in off coverage positions and the outside receivers will rarely get rerouted,” Mosqueda explained. “Green Bay’s cornerbacks are going to need to run really fast because they’re basically playing man coverage about five yards from off-coverage positions, with receivers allowed to build up steam early.”

With this in mind, the Packers should have a fast corner at the top of their free agent wish list, and Gannon’s arrival suggests it should be Seattle Seahawks star Riq Woolen.

Riq Woolen Should Be at the Top of Jonathan Gannon’s Wishlist in Free Agency

If the Packers are looking for physical freaks on the outside, there are few in this year’s free agent class that match Woolen.

At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, he’s in the 90th percentile in both metrics among cornerback prospects dating back to 1987, according to MockDraftable. He also ran a 4.26-second time at the 2022 NFL scouting combine, which was in the 99th percentile among prospects at his position.

According to Pro Football Focus, Woolen allowed 46 catches for 482 yards and six touchdowns with 10 pass breakups and an interception on 81 targets last season. While he’s prone to allowing scores and had 11 penalties (two declined), he also didn’t allow a touchdown in zone coverage, allowing 19 catches for 217 yards with six pass breakups and an interception on 38 targets.

Woolen’s numbers are a little shakier in man coverage, but he only allowed eight completions for 67 yards and three touchdowns with four pass breakups on 21 targets. An 86.7 passer rating allowed is a serviceable number, and it could help the Packers find more consistency on the outside.

The outside cornerback spots were an issue for the Packers last season, as Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine had their issues. Those struggles grew when the duo played zone coverage, with Nixon allowing a 108.4 passer rating and Valentine allowing a 113.8 rating when targeted on their zone snaps.

With Nixon a potential cut candidate and the Packers possibly cutting ties with Nate Hobbs, finding corners will be a priority. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome is also a possibility with strong experience in zone coverage, but Woolen would be the ultimate target thanks to his elite athleticism.

The Seahawks will likely do everything they can to keep Woolen in Seattle. At the same time, they also have several other key free agents to worry about, including safety Coby Bryant, wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, and running back Kenneth Walker III. They also have to negotiate contract extensions with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and quarterback Sam Darnold, which could also tie up future money that could prevent him from returning.

The Packers will need to clear up some space to make a signing happen, as they sit $1.5 million over the salary cap, according to OverTheCap. Still, the effort to bring Woolen to Titletown could be worth it if Gannon can successfully play to his strengths, making it a situation worth monitoring in the coming weeks.

