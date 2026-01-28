3 Free Agents Jonathan Gannon Could Help Packers Sign in March

The Green Bay Packers' decision to appoint Jonathan Gannon as their new defensive coordinator came with some mixed reviews. Head coach Matt LaFleur tends to be way too conservative when the team is leading, though, so the hope is that Gannon's extensive experience will help address that issue.

Having said that, Gannon will have some big shoes to fill. Ex-DC Jeff Hafley did an amazing job of turning the defense around, and while he will get a stacked and talented team, all rosters could use a boost.

That's why there's a good chance that Gannon could use his connections this offseason to help lure these three pending free agents to the Packers in March.

Jonathan Gannon Can Help Packers Sign These 3 Free Agents

1. Haason Reddick, LB

The Packers' pass rush department should be all set for years to come with Micah Parsons there. That being said, you can never have too much depth, and adding a proven veteran head-hunter like Haason Reddick to the mix certainly makes perfect sense for this team.

Reddick currently has a market value of just $4.9 million, per Spotrac, so it's not like the Packers would have to do much financial juggling to get him on the team. Granted, he's no longer the prime pass-rushing force he used to be three or four years ago, but he's still a bona fide defensive player with a championship pedigree.

In his only season with Gannon as his defensive coordinator (2022), Reddick posted career highs in sacks (16.0), QB hits (26), and forced fumbles (league-leading five). He also had 49 total tackles (35 solo), 11 tackles for loss, three passes defensed, and three fumble recoveries, resulting in Pro-Bowler and second-team All-Pro nods.

Even if he can only replicate a fraction of that success in Green Bay, it's a signing worth exploring.

2. Calais Campbell, DE

Calais Campbell is yet another member of the long list of superstars who, unfortunately, haven't been able to play competitive football in the playoffs. The former "Mayor of Sacksonville" only has 15 postseason appearances under his belt since 2008 without any coming beyond the 2022 season.

That's why, even though he might be inching closer to retirement at 39 years old, Campbell might choose to leave the Arizona Cardinals again as a free agent and follow his former head coach to Titletown.

Campbell's $10.9 million market value might be an issue, given his age. Then again, his last three contracts have been at $7 million or less, so he may be willing to take a discount if that means making a Super Bowl run. Sticking with a coach he's familiar with might help further lower the price.

Despite his age, Campbell started all 17 games last season. He posted 43 total tackles (23 solo), 16 QB hits, nine tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and two passes defensed. Not so bad for an older guy.

3. Kyzir White, S/LB

Kyzir White and Coach Gannon go a long way back.

The versatile 29-year-old defender followed the Packers' new DC from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Cardinals when the latter hired Gannon ahead of the 2023 season, resulting in two years together in the desert. White is clearly more than familiar with Gannon's defensive system, so he'd be a no-brainer plug-and-play type of addition for this team.

White only played one game last season, so he shouldn't be tough or expensive to get for Green Bay. Still, he showed promise during his two-year run with the Cardinals, racking up 113 solo tackles, six defended passes, two interceptions, and 4.5 sacks in 28 starts.

A hamstring injury limited White to one appearance with the Tennessee Titans in 2025; however, he was healthy enough to be signed to the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad ahead of their playoff run. If his hamstring injury truly is in the rearview mirror, the Packers would have nothing to lose by taking a flyer on him.

With White's ability to play safety and linebacker, along with his familiarity, Gannon could be interested in a reunion this offseason — especially if the ex-Cardinals defender is willing to take a discount.

