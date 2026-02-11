Ideal Packers TE Target Officially Lands Draft Combine Invite

The Green Bay Packers lost one of their best weapons early last season. Star tight end Tucker Kraft's season-ending injury was a bit of a disaster for the offense, as he had been Jordan Love's preferred target in crucial situations.

Now, Kraft is expected to make a full recovery in time for the upcoming season, but that doesn't mean the Packers are in the clear. He's eligible for an extension, and signing him to one off a torn ACL comes with plenty of risks. That's why they might have to look for another tight end in the NFL draft.

Fortunately for them, they will have opportunities to extensively research one potential candidate. Ohio State's Max Klare just landed an invite for the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, giving the Packers plenty of time to figure out if he's a good fit for their roster.

Ohio State TE Max Klare Should Have Packers' Attention

Although Klare wasn't the biggest factor in OSU's passing game, we have to consider that he shared the field with the likes of Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith. Even so, he managed to haul in 43 receptions for 448 yards and two scores. That was down from his career bests of 51 catches for 685 yards and four touchdowns in the previous season.

Klare is outstanding when it comes to piling up yards after the catch, and he's a perennial big-play threat on seam routes. He's not the most physical or technical blocker, but he makes up for that with reliable hands as a pass catcher.

Tankathon has Klare projected as the 64th-best player on their 2026 draft big board. The Packers have the No. 52 pick and won't be back on the clock until No. 84, so they might have to either trade down in the second round or reach a bit to get him.

Back in October, Bleacher Report's Daniel Harms even gave Klare a comparable pre-draft grade (7.5: Key contributor - 2nd round) to Kraft and Harold Fannin Jr. Even though the Packers might have to take him a little earlier, that shouldn't be much of an issue if he ends up replicating a semblance of the aforementioned duo's success.

Of course, the Packers will probably roll with Kraft as the TE1 if he's fully healthy, but even with him as a long-term piece of the team, they still lack depth at tight end. Luke Musgrave failed to make the most of his extended opportunities, and John FitzPatrick is also coming off a season injury and is slated to hit free agency next month.

The Packers won't have a first-round pick because of the Micah Parsons trade, so Klare would be their first selection of the NFL draft. That's some big shoes to fill, but with his big-play potential and the Packers' passing game, he'd be worth that type of gamble.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: