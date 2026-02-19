Cardinals Might Cut the CB Packers Could Use to Replace Nate Hobbs

The Green Bay Packers have experienced turnover on the coaching staff this offseason, headlined by defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley becoming the Miami Dolphins' head coach. Jonathan Gannon has been hired to replace Hafley, and upgrading the cornerback room will be one of his priorities.

Last offseason, they inked Nate Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million deal, but things didn't go as planned. His poor 2025 performance has created a void at the position, which is why the Packers should be excited that the Arizona Cardinals could gift them the ideal replacement for Hobbs.

Johnny Venerable of PHNX Cardinals discussed several players the Cardinals could part ways with this offseason to create cap space, and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was listed.

If he does get released, the Packers could certainly use him.

Sean Murphy-Bunting’s Potential Release Could Have Ripple Effect on Packers’ Nate Hobbs

Hobbs had knee injuries that lingered throughout last season. He had his knee scooped in August due to a meniscus tear, but the problems continued. He eventually tore his MCL in Week 17, ending his campaign.

Even when he was on the field, he left a ton to be desired. Across 11 games (five starts), he had 27 total tackles and two pass breakups. On Pro Football Focus, he had an 61.7 overall grade (60th among 114 graded CBs) and a 58.1 coverage grade (75th among 114 graded CBs).

His best spot comes at slot, but he didn't play much there, logging just 86 snaps compared to 232 at wide corner. That's because the Packers like to play safety Javon Bullard in that spot, logging 557 slot snaps in 2025.

With that not expected to change, Hobbs will have to fight for his spot at one of the outside CB and there's certainly some skepticism if he can get the job done.

As for Murphy-Bunting, he was sidelined for the 2025 season after getting placed on the NFI list. Nonetheless, he has six years of NFL career experience. In 82 career games (65 starts), he has 297 total tackles, 34 pass deflections, eight forced fumbles, and 11 interceptions.

His last two seasons with the Cardinals (2023 and 2024) were inconsistent. He logged a 54 or lower coverage grade on PFF, allowing 82 catches (121 targets) for 1,018 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He can play inside out, logging at least 120 snaps in the slot and wide corner in five of his six seasons.

While those numbers aren't too impressive, a change of scenery could do wonders for him and get him back to his 2022 level, where he graded out with the ninth-best coverage grade. The Central Michigan product has snagged at least two interceptions in each of his last three seasons and has some good versatility.

The Packers need to add some talent to the cornerback room in the offseason, and if Murphy-Bunting hits the market, he could be an option for Green Bay. He would give them an option replace Hobbs, who might not have much of a long-term future in Titletown.

