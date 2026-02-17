Nate Hobbs in Trouble as Packers’ Greg Newsome Buzz Picks Up

Heading into free agency next month, Green Bay Packers fans will hope that general manager Brian Gutekunst makes the defense a top priority, specifically the defensive line and linebacker units.

The LB unit could lose Quay Walker in free agency, while the defensive line needs more depth and talent off the edge and at defensive tackle. Even though those two areas are important, Green Bay can’t look past the idea of adding to their cornerback room, which left a lot to be desired this past season.

Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine had their issues on the boundary, while Nate Hobbs was a bust in his first year as a Packer. Green Bay tried starting Hobbs on the outside, which was a failure, even though playing in the slot is the veteran’s strength.

That said, if the Packers want to address the CB spot in free agency, they should look no further than Greg Newsome II. However, if Green Bay goes this route, it will make Hobbs expendable, as they don’t want to tie up too much money at CB.

Greg Newsome II Could Make Nate Hobbs' Time in Green Bay Short

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote a story listing his best team fits for the top 50 free agents, and had Newsome slotted in with the Packers.

"The Packers' cornerbacks struggled after Micah Parsons' injury limited the pass rush, and new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will install a zone-heavy scheme. That's a fit for Newsome, who uses his backfield vision in coverage. Re-signing with the Jaguars is also an option." Matt Bowen, ESPN

According to OverTheCap, Green Bay is projected to be $1.58 million over the salary cap. So the Packers would need to make a couple of moves, such as cutting Hobbs, who has a potential out for next season. Honestly, most Packers fans wouldn't be distraught if the Packers did just that.

Hobbs became a net negative in the secondary, allowing opposing QBs to complete 65.5 percent of their passes, along with giving up two TDs and a 111.1 passer rating in 11 games with the Packers. He also missed some time due to injury.

The Packers would incur $12 million in dead cap with the veteran CB’s release, per Spotrac, as Hobbs has a $6.25 million roster bonus for 2026 due on the third day of the new league year.

Green Bay would also only receive $838,235 in cap savings if this release were to occur before June 1. That said, it might be worth considering, as Newsome could slide in as the CB2, next to Nixon, and the Packers could put Javon Bullard into the slot, which is his better position.

Newsome had his struggles in pass coverage this past season after being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Jacksonville Jaguars in October (five receiving touchdowns allowed and a 107.5 passer rating).

However, at only 25 years old, he’s worth the gamble on the outside, especially if the Packers can upgrade the defensive line with more pass rushers. His calculated market value is a three-year, $27 million deal ($9 million), per Spotrac, which is worth the investment due to his age and talent.

Again, cornerback isn't a top priority as Gutekunst told the media in so many words earlier this month that the unit doesn't need wholesale change. But if the opportunity presents itself, the Packers can't scoff at the idea.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: