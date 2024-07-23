Packers Sign Another QB Amid Jordan Love Contract Drama
Training camps around the NFL are getting underway. The Green Bay Packers had rookies, quarterbacks, and injured players report on July 17 with veterans joining the fun on July 21.
The first practice went down on July 22 but quarterback Jordan Love won't be on the field until things are taken care of financially.
He informed the team he won't be practicing until he gets a long-term extension, which isn't surprising. The two sides have been negotiating for some time but have failed to agree to a new deal.
With their star quarterback on the sidelines, the Packers added another quarterback for training camp.
Packers News: Green Bay Adds Jacob Eason to the Team
Per Ryan Wood of USA Today, the Packers decided to sign quarterback Jacob Eason. He is going to take some reps from Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt.
In Monday's practice, Clifford and Pratt split the reps 50/50 but maybe they didn't impress too much. They added Eason, who was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Eason owns a powerful throwing arm and the strength to fit the ball into tight windows. The 26-year-old stands at 6-foot-6 and provides them with another solid camp arm.
The Packers will definitely lock down Love before the season starts but until then they need to weather the storm.
Having a trio of Clifford, Pratt, and Eason is more than capable of running the ship in training camp. Clifford had a terrible showcase in minicamp and will be using training camp to bounce back.
However, if Clifford continues to struggle, Pratt and Eason can run his spot on the roster. But until they extend their star quarterback, these guys will be running the show.
