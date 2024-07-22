Matt LaFleur Reveals QB Plan With Jordan Love Not Practicing
The Green Bay Packers began their 2024 training camp sessions on Monday and it wasn't without controversy. General manager Brian Gutekunst revealed to the media that quarterback Jordan Love won't participate in practice until he signs a long-term contract extension, which could happen in the "next couple days," per Packers insider Ryan Wood.
With Green Bay's 2023 MVP on the sidelines to begin camp, Packers fans are wondering who'll handle the starting QB duties at practice. Fortunately, head coach Matt LaFleur didn't waste any time shedding light on the situation.
Packers Training Camp News: Clifford, Pratt to Equally Split QB Duties
LaFleur told reporters at Monday's practice that QB reps would be split "50/50" between Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt, per Packers insider Andy Herman.
The gunslinging duo worked out with the team's wide receivers as Love watched on from the sidelines.
It'll be interesting to see how much longer Clifford and Pratt will lead Green Bay's QB room. GM Gutekunst made it seem like an extension could be done any day now as Love is projected to make around $200 million across four seasons on his next deal.
In the meantime, the Packers' backup QBs have an opportunity to prove their worth.
After a five-year run at Penn State, Green Bay took Clifford in the 2023 Draft with the No. 149 selection. The former Nittany Lion showed promise throughout his collegiate career as he threw for 10,661 passing yards and 86 touchdowns (to 31 interceptions) on 833 completions. Although he didn't receive many individual accolades for his work, Clifford still owns the third-most TDs and sixth-most passing yards in Big Ten history.
Having said that, Clifford had some struggles during June's minicamp, leaving him looking to bounce back this month.
Meanwhile, Pratt is a newcomer to the franchise after being drafted 245th overall in April. The reigning AAC Offensive Player of the Year racked up over 9,600 passing yards and 90 TDs (with 26 INTs) in four seasons at Tulane and could be a legitimate candidate for Green Bay's QB2 job if Clifford stumbles during camp.
With there being about two months until the NFL regular season begins, Packers fans likely don't have to worry about either Clifford or Pratt starting a meaningful game. Barring an unforeseen disagreement, Love should have an extension signed long before September, allowing him to pick up from last year's MVP-caliber performance.
Even if the Packers' QB situation at training camp isn't ideal, the team's outlook is still bright. Green Bay enters the second half of July with the 10th-best Super Bowl LIX odds (+1900) on FanDuel Sportsbook.