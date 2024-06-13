Sean Clifford Speaks Out After Disastrous Showing in Minicamp
The Green Bay Packers have a bunch of excitement rolling into 2024 due to their exciting young core. That hype certainly rose after Jordan Love showcased that he's a certified franchise quarterback.
With an extension on the horizon for Love, the Packers need to find a capable backup quarterback and there will be a battle for one throughout the offseason. Sean Clifford, the 2023 fifth-round pick, had the upper hand heading into the offseason but that may have changed after his horrible performance in minicamp.
After his horrendous showing, Clifford spoke out following minicamp.
Clifford tossed four total interceptions in minicamp, with three going to safety Zayne Anderson on June 11.
The Penn State product knew he struggled on the field and talked about it.
"I didn’t play my best football the last two days, which is frustrating because I felt like I was making a lot of progress the first two weeks. here’s a little bit of overthinking. It comes down to reading with my feet. I’m trying to make that next step. I feel like when I get up to the line, I can really see the call, feel the defense, but then there’s also that other part of overthinking."- Sean Clifford
Clifford then added, "The last week, I just got into that overthinking, slower in my reads, not giving guys as much of a chance."
There is more pressure on the 25-year-old this offseason than there was last year and that's because of general manager Brian Gutekunst.
In the 2024 NFL Draft, Green Bay selected quarterback Michael Pratt out of Tulane University in the seventh round. Clearly understanding he may need to upgrade the backup spot.
Pratt was a very effective playmaker at the collegiate level. In four seasons, Pratt threw for 9,602 passing yards with 90 passing touchdowns.
With Clifford's shaky performance in minicamp, the door is open for Pratt to snag the No. 2 QB spot on the depth chart. Especially if Clifford continues to play like this.
