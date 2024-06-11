Packers QB Implodes at Minicamp Amid Backup Competition
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers have their franchise quarterback in Jordan Love and shouldn't worry about their starting QB for the foreseeable future. Their backup situation, however, is not as clear-cut. In fact, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst selected Michael Pratt out of Tulane in the 2024 NFL Draft to create a competition for the QB2 spot this summer. In the mandatory minicamp that began on Tuesday, this competition took a fascinating turn.
Last season, Sean Clifford was the main backup behind Love after he was a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He didn't get a chance to showcase his abilities last season as Love started every game. The Packers weren't entirely sold on him as QB2 and Clifford proved why with his awful performance on Tuesday.
According to Packers insider Matt Schneidman, the former Penn State star threw three interceptions to safety Zayne Anderson during the session.
Packers News: Sean Clifford Struggles Immensely in Minicamp
As good of a sign as this is for Zayne Anderson as the former BYU defender makes his case to be a part of the Packers rotation next year, it doesn't bode well for Clifford's future as the QB2.
This opens the door for Michael Pratt to potentially take over that role. The initial reports out of OTAs were all positive about the 22-year-old as he looks to acclimate himself to the NFL as a rookie.
It's hard to judge any quarterback without playing with the starters. Clifford is throwing to practice squad receivers and backups. It's not like we have seen him in real games to truly evaluate him. Let's not forget that there were plenty of people who were advocating for him to be the starter over Love last year.
However, it's also clear that Clifford is nowhere near a sure thing to be QB2 to begin the season. The training camp will be a huge deciding factor for who eventually ends up taking over that role.